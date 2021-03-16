Alovéa Surpasses 30 Million Donations For Children In Need

IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 30 million servings of advanced immune support have been donated to medically fragile children around the world through Alovéa's HOPE Movement. This unique program provides a platform whereby every product sold generates an equal donation of nutritional servings to children in need.



"We are focused on bringing nature's most powerful nutritional technologies into the global marketplace, especially those focused on building immune support," stated CEO and President Sam Caster. "But it is our HOPE Movement for social giving that is at the heart of our efforts. We are so blessed to help at-risk children around the world, and we're just getting started."



Caster went on to say that Alovéa supports organizations that are working with at-risk children including Operation Underground Railroad which rescues children in all parts of the world from the sex slave industry. Hundreds of these abused children are sent to care centers where they're provided daily nutritional servings to support the physical healing they so desperately need.



Alovéa, PBC represents the first of its kind Social Business 3.0. Social Business 3.0 allows all people to participate and profit from the social business by building teams, and teams of teams for the rapid circulation of world-changing technologies.



With customers in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Denmark and Japan, Alovéa is expanding its global footprint, opening a new manufacturing facility earlier this year in New Zealand with the support of its founding global non-profit partners, NCMN (Nations Changers Movement Network) based in Seoul, Korea and MannaRelief based in Irving, Texas.



The U.S. company is headquartered in a Las Colinas complex dedicated to companies supporting social missions around the world.



For additional information, please contact



Linda Padilla,

[email protected]

https://alovea.com



