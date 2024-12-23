ALP Pre-orders Demolish Expectations as ALP Officially Launches Online

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After weeks of rousing pre-launch sales to a select group of nicotine connoisseurs, the whole grain goodness of ALP pouches is finally available to the general public. As of today, ALP can be purchased by the tin, sleeve or pallet and delivered directly to the doorsteps of discriminating users. The web address is www.alppouch.com . Once again, www.alppouch.com is all an American needs to experience the global future of nicotine.

"The teabag era is over," rejoiced Tucker Carlson, ALP's Co-Founder and its chief product tester. "No more beach sand stuck to the inside of your lip. Prepare for the moistest, most delicious nicotine pouch ever created. If you don't think ALP is a vast improvement over Zyn, we won't refund your money, but we will laugh incredulously. Because it is better. Way better. Try it and you'll know instantly."

So far consumers resoundingly agree. ALP's pre-orders significantly outpaced the company's initial expectations and forecasts. A recent survey by Nicokick, the largest online retailer of nicotine pouches, found that fully 86% of current U.S. nicotine pouch users are likely to switch to ALP.

"It's clear the introduction of Tucker Carlson's brand ALP should have a significant impact on the nicotine market, not only with current pouch users but also with consumers of other forms of smoking and tobacco products," said Marina Murphy, Senior Director of scientific affairs at Nicokick in a recent news article.

Designed for the Discerning Consumer

ALP offers a premium, nicotine alternative that delivers a smooth release of nicotine, allowing users to enjoy a discreet and satisfying experience without the mess and odor of traditional tobacco products.

Availability and Launch Offer

ALP nicotine pouches are now available for order online at http://www.alppouch.com/ .

For wholesale and distribution inquiries, please go to ALP's Wholesale Page.

About ALP Supply Co, LLC

ALP Supply Co. LLC sells, markets, and distributes nicotine pouches throughout the United States. ALP Supply Co. LLC is jointly owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).

Media Inquires

