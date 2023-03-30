SALEM, N.H. and BRNO, Czech Republic, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. ("ALPCO", or the "Company"), a global provider of specialty diagnostic solutions, today announced the appointment of Erik M. Allen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Allen will assume leadership of all aspects of the ALPCO-GeneProof organization in the United States and Europe.

ALPCO-GeneProof Appoints Erik M. Allen as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Allen brings a wealth of expertise to this role, with more than 30 years of experience within the healthcare industry and a particular focus on the diagnostics market. Most recently, he served as President and Divisional Vice President with Qorvo Biotechnologies, overseeing the organization's point-of-care diagnostic division. Prior to this role, Mr. Allen served in numerous senior management positions within Becton Dickinson and Johnson & Johnson. He is a graduate of Rutgers University and earned his MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

On his appointment as CEO, Mr. Allen said, "ALPCO-GeneProof is at an exciting inflection point in its growth as a global organization and within the infectious disease and gastroenterological markets. I am honored to lead this talented team as we work to provide diagnostic solutions through innovative technologies and a commitment to reliability and accuracy. Together, we will continue to improve diagnostics in molecular, chronic disease, and integrative healthcare to make a meaningful difference to customers, patients, and healthcare providers."

"The ALPCO-GeneProof organization is poised for strong growth in the coming years, and we are thrilled to have Erik join us" said Eric Lev, General Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners and member of the Company's Board of Directors. "I am confident that Erik's experience leading global organizations within the diagnostics sector will allow him to successfully execute on the Company's strategy of providing innovative molecular and immunodiagnostics products, with a particular focus on infectious and gastroenterological diseases, to research and clinical laboratories around the world."

About ALPCO-GeneProof

ALPCO was founded in 1991 as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets. The company has since evolved into a leading producer of novel immunodiagnostic reagents for specialty testing laboratories. In 2022, ALPCO merged with GeneProof, a Czech Republic-based provider of specialty molecular diagnostic solutions. Founded in 2005, GeneProof offers a portfolio of more than 50 IVDD and 6 IVDR PCR test kits for infectious diseases and genetic mutations, as well as a suite of proprietary instrumentation for clinical laboratories of all sizes. For additional information, please visit www.alpco.com and www.geneproof.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

