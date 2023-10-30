Alpenglow Biosciences, Inc. Sponsors Dinner Lecture titled "Decoding Immune Exclusion and Tumor Evasion in the TME", featuring Dr. Laura Dillon, PhD of Incendia Therapeutics

News provided by

Alpenglow Biosciences

30 Oct, 2023, 08:45 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpenglow Biosciences, Inc. is thrilled to announce the sponsorship of an engaging dinner lecture on immune exclusion during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) conference taking place November 1 - 5, 2023. Dr. Laura Dillon, PhD, Vice President of Translational Medicine and Bioinformatics at Incendia Therapeutics will be presenting her latest research on immune exclusion, an emerging cancer phenotype characterized by the presence of immune cells confined to the tumor stroma with limited penetration into the tumor parenchyma, which can be best studied using standard and emerging spatial biology techniques, including 3D imaging. The dinner lecture will take place on November 4th in San Diego's historic Gaslamp district.

The evening will bring together thought leaders in industry and promises to be an informative and engaging exploration of the complexities of immune exclusion within the tumor microenvironment (TME) and its impact on cancer therapy. Dr. Dillon will delve into her research and developments using the latest 2D and 3D spatial biology platforms, including Alpenglow's Aurora™ 3D Spatial Biology System, to explain how the interplay between tumor cells and the TME can hinder the immune system's ability to combat cancer. "I look forward to sharing how we are developing patient stratification methods to account for tumor heterogeneity and help us bring better therapies to patients," said Dr. Dillon. "Evaluation of the TME using 3D imaging and analysis tools provides a striking view of the heterogeneity that exists within human tumors," she continued. 

Following Dr. Dillon's lecture, there will be a brief panel discussion featuring distinguished experts in the fields of Immunology and Pathology who will provide additional insights into this critical area of research. In addition to Dr. Dillon, the panelists will include Professor Wolf H. Fridman, MD, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Immunology at University Paris Cité, Paris, France. Dr. Fridman is a world-renowned expert on the role of the immune system in combating human tumors. Joining Drs. Dillon and Fridman will be Dr. Nicholas Reder, MD, MPH. Dr. Reder is a board-certified pathologist and CEO of Alpenglow Biosciences, Inc.

In addition to the dinner lecture and panel, Alpenglow Biosciences and Incendia Therapeutics will be presenting Abstract Number 1509-H, titled "Quantitative assessment of the tumor microenvironment using the Aurora™ 3D Spatial Biology Platform" as well as exhibiting at the 38th meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. You can find us at SITC '23 in booth # 709. 

About Incendia Therapeutics: Pioneering Anti-Cancer Therapies

Incendia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of anti-cancer therapies that reprogram the tumor microenvironment (TME). Recent research has shown that the interplay between tumor cells and their surrounding TME results in the creation of barriers that markedly attenuate the immune system's ability to attack the tumor. Based on rigorous, groundbreaking research, Incendia is developing a portfolio of drug candidates to treat select patients at the appropriate/ideal stage in disease progression. For more information visit incendiatx.com.

About Alpenglow Biosciences, Inc.

Alpenglow Biosciences is an industry leader in 3D spatial biology with its Aurora™ 3D Spatial Biology platform. The Aurora™ platform integrates deep tissue imaging with data processing and harnesses machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to extract meaningful insights from tissue images, fostering advancements in drug discovery and research. Alpenglow partners with pharmaceutical companies to accelerate development timelines, save costs, gain insights, and improve therapeutic success.

Contact:

Steve Pemberton
SVP Commercial Development
Alpenglow Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Alpenglow Biosciences

