Alpenglow Biosciences Unveils Fully Integrated "3Deep" Offering at BIO2022 Bringing AI-Powered, 3D Insights to Spatial Biology

Launches "3Deep" platform, an integrating offering for research in spatial biology

Partnering with innovators at BIO2022 to accelerate drug development

Recently published in Nature Methods and GeekWire, presented at Digestive Disease Week

SEATTLE, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpenglow Biosciences (Alpenglow), developers of an innovative end-to-end 3D spatial biology platform, has announced the unveiling of their fully integrated offering with proprietary tissue preparation, advanced imaging technology and AI-powered, cloud-based 3D analysis. Inspired by first-hand experience, Alpenglow's cofounders developed the platform to transform pathology from traditional 2D microscopy to 3D insights. The 3Deep name embodies the combination of stunning 3D tissue imaging with actionable insights only possible through AI-powered cloud computing.

Pathology is essential to drug development & diagnostics as it is a key step in identifying potential candidates. Recently, spatial biology has been thrust into the forefront of pathology as a means to understand the interrelations between cells, complex structures, and the entire tissue environment. Traditionally limited by analog 2D analysis, subjective interpretation, and manual approach, Alpenglow is forging a new path with digital 3D spatial biology using a high throughput, digital approach that provides extraordinary insights and illuminates the path to breakthrough results.