Alpert Schreyer Poe, LLC Continues Tradition of Super Lawyers® Recognition

BOWIE, Md. and WALDORF, Md., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Super Lawyers® creates regional lists of outstanding attorneys from over 70 practice areas. The rating service also highlights lawyers who are under 40 years old, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less, with its Rising Stars designation. All attorneys are recognized for their high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement and undergo a rigorous selection process. Only 5% of legal professionals are included in Super Lawyers® lists, and an even fewer 2.5% of attorneys enjoy the Rising Stars distinction.

For its 2020 edition, Super Lawyers® selected 2 founding partners of Alpert Schreyer Poe, LLC, Andrew D. Alpert and Michael J. Schreyer, and named Attorney Arya Saleh to its Rising Stars list. Alpert has appeared on the Super Lawyers® list every year since 2009 and Schreyer has been listed since 2012. Similarly, Saleh has been featured on the Rising Stars list since 2016.

The firm handles cases involving criminal defense and personal injury law and has offices all over Maryland. Alpert and Saleh were named top-rated DUI-DWI attorneys in Bowie, MD, and Schreyer was selected as a top-rated personal injury attorney in Waldorf, MD.

For help with criminal defense and DUIs, dial (301) 321-7277 or visit andrewalpert.com

For assistance with personal injury claims, dial (301) 812-4777 or visit dcmdlaw.com

SOURCE Alpert Schreyer Poe, LLC