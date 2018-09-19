Alpha-1 Anti-Trypsin Deficiency Epiomic Epidemiology Forecasts 2018-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Epiomic Epidemiology Series: Alpha-1 Anti-Trypsin Deficiency Forecast In 18 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the current prevalent population for AATD across 18 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, AATD patients grouped by comorbidities have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities of AATD include:

Cirrhosis

COPD

Lung Cancer

Asthma

Panniculitis

Systemic Vasculitis

Key Topics Covered:



List Of Tables And Figures Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Alpha-1 Anti-Trypsin Deficiency Comorbidities Of Alpha-1 Anti-Trypsin Deficiency Patients Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Publisher Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

