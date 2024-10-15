Alpha-9 Oncology Appoints Jean-Jacques Bienaimé and Dr. Steven Stein to its Board of Directors

BOSTON and VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha-9 Oncology ("Alpha-9" or the "Company"), a clinical stage company developing radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer patients worldwide, announced the appointment of industry veterans Jean-Jacques Bienaimé and Steven Stein, MD to its board of directors. Mr. Bienaimé's experience leading BioMarin, combined with Dr. Stein's success in clinical development at Incyte, add extensive operational and clinical expertise to the Company.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Bienaimé and Dr. Stein to our board of directors," said David Hirsch, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha-9 Oncology. "We will greatly benefit from their decades of operating experience and commitment to growth in the biopharma industry as we continue to build Alpha-9 into a leading radiopharmaceutical company."

Jean-Jacques Bienaimé

Mr. Bienaimé brings over 40 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and previously served as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioMarin. Leading the transformation of BioMarin into an industry leader in treating genetic diseases, he has overseen the development and commercialization of seven new drugs.

"I am excited to join the board of Alpha-9 because their pioneering approach to radiopharmaceutical development not only demonstrates remarkable promise but also embodies the spirit of innovation that is essential for transforming patient care," said Mr. Bienaimé.

Prior to BioMarin, Mr. Bienaimé also served as Chairman and CEO of Genencor, a biotech focused on targeted cancer biotherapeutics, and Sangstat, an immunology company. Mr. Bienaimé also held several senior management positions at Rhône-Poulenc Rorer Pharmaceuticals (now Sanofi), culminating in the position of Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing and Business Development. Mr. Bienaimé received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a degree in economics from the École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris.

Steven Stein, MD

Dr. Stein spent more than 30 years in the medical and biopharmaceutical industry, and currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer at Incyte, where he leads the development strategy for the company's therapeutic pipeline and oversees clinical development. Previously, he held various roles at Novartis, including Senior Vice President, U.S. Clinical Development & Medical Affairs at Novartis Oncology. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Stein served in leadership positions at GlaxoSmithKline, including Head of Medicines Development for Hematology and Supportive Care and Vice President, Global Oncology, Clinical Development. Dr. Stein earned his MBBCH from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"Alpha-9's trajectory has been impressive, and it is an honor to join the company at this pivotal time," said Dr. Stein. "Radiopharmaceuticals are a novel modality in the treatment of cancer, and my focus will be on helping to guide the company through its clinical development journey."

About Alpha-9

Alpha-9 Oncology is a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company developing differentiated and highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals with the potential to meaningfully improve the treatment of people living with cancer. Applying proprietary technologies and deep-foundational expertise, Alpha-9 is on the forefront of engineering bespoke radiopharmaceuticals that are optimized to selectively deliver radiation to tumor sites while minimizing off-target effects. Alpha-9 is advancing a robust pipeline of novel radiopharmaceuticals with a systematic approach to molecule design that offers broad potential for expansion into several validated oncology targets. For more information, please visit www.a9oncology.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The words "may", "will", "potential", "believes" and "if" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, future circumstances, or events to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include but are not limited to: those associated with the success of research and development programs, the ability to raise additional funding, and the need to obtain regulatory approval. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Alpha-9 disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

