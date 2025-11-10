Alpha-9 Oncology Appoints Paul Blanchfield as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON and VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha-9 Oncology ("Alpha-9" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing targeted cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Paul Blanchfield as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Blanchfield brings more than 15 years of diverse leadership experience across radiopharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare - most recently as President of Lantheus, where he oversaw Commercial, R&D, Medical, and Technical Operations.

"Paul brings exceptional operational experience and deep industry expertise in radiopharma - making him an ideal fit to lead our team at this pivotal moment," said Patrick Heron, Chairman of the Board, Alpha-9 Oncology. "His experience in building and leading commercial and scientific organizations positions him to guide Alpha-9 through its next phase of growth as we advance our clinical programs."

Alpha-9 Oncology is focused on differentiated, highly targeted radiopharmaceuticals that deliver radiation directly to tumor cells while limiting exposure to healthy tissue. The company has developed best-in-class molecules against a range of targets and is currently progressing several drug candidates through early clinical studies.

"Alpha-9 is at the forefront of radiopharmaceutical innovation," said Paul Blanchfield, Chief Executive Officer, Alpha-9 Oncology. "I am honored to join this talented team at such an exciting time for the company, as we accelerate a pipeline of first and best-in-class clinical-stage assets with the potential to meaningfully improve the treatment of people living with cancer."

Mr. Blanchfield joins Alpha-9 during a period of strong momentum following the company's $175 million Series C financing led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Ascenta Capital in Q4 2024.

Prior to his time at Lantheus, Mr. Blanchfield held senior roles at Takeda and Shire Pharmaceuticals, including Head of U.S. Immunology, General Manager for Nordics-Baltics, Head of Corporate Strategy, and Chief of Staff to the CEO.

He holds an MBA and MA in Education from Stanford University, and a BA in Economics from Duke University.

About Alpha-9 Oncology

Alpha-9 Oncology is a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company developing differentiated and highly targeted drugs with the potential to meaningfully improve the treatment of people living with cancer. Applying proprietary technologies and deep foundational expertise, Alpha-9 is on the forefront of engineering bespoke radiopharmaceuticals that are optimized to selectively deliver radiation to tumor sites while minimizing off-target effects. Alpha-9 is advancing a robust pipeline of novel radiopharmaceuticals with a systematic approach to molecule design that offers broad potential for expansion into several validated oncology targets. For more information, please visit www.a9oncology.com .

