Alpha, a New AI Watchlist App, Launches to Give Individual Investors Real-Time Insights On The Markets

Alpha initially debuted in 2023 for members of Public's investing platform and since then, 90% of all monthly active members have used it for market research and to get key insights on stocks in their portfolio. This widespread adoption inspired the launch of Alpha as a standalone mobile app that all investors, regardless of their brokerage, can use to easily access real-time market data, research companies, and get immediate notifications on why certain stocks are moving.

More and more investors are using AI to support their research and stay up to date on what is happening in the market. In Public's annual retail investor survey , 63% of investors on Public's platform said that AI will likely become a standard tool for research in the future, and many said that AI makes it easier to process financial information and identify trends in the market. Additionally, 66% of Public investors stated that they are somewhat to very interested in using AI in the future to conduct their research.

"By introducing Alpha as a standalone app, we are giving all investors worldwide access to this new intelligence layer of market data happening in real-time right in their pocket," said Jannick Malling, co-CEO and co-Founder of Public. "Alpha will continue to level the playing field between institutional and individual investors where the AI continues to get smarter and becomes more proactive with alerts and updates based on your portfolio and the questions an investor asks."

Alpha remains free in the Public platform, but the standalone app is available to download on the Apple app store and every new member will receive a week's free trial.

About Public

Public is an investing platform that makes building a multi-asset portfolio fast, secure, and frictionless. Members can invest in stocks, options, bonds, crypto, and a high-yield cash account—all in one place. Members can also access real-time and historical fundamental data and custom analysis with Alpha, the AI for investors. At Public, we're committed to creating a more transparent investing experience that is consistently aligned with our members' best interests.

Disclosures

All investing involves the risk of loss, including loss of principal. Brokerage services for US-listed, registered securities, options and bonds in a self-directed account are offered by Public Investing, Inc., member FINRA & SIPC. Public Investing offers a High-Yield Cash Account where funds from this account are automatically deposited into partner banks where they earn interest and are eligible for FDIC insurance; Public Investing is not a bank. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by Bakkt Crypto Solutions, LLC (NMLS ID 1828849), which is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the NYSDFS. Cryptocurrency is highly speculative, involves a high degree of risk, and has the potential for loss of the entire amount of an investment. Cryptocurrency holdings are not protected by the FDIC or SIPC. See public.com/#disclosures-main

Alpha is an experiment brought to you by Public Holdings, Inc. ("Public"). Alpha is an AI research tool powered by GPT-4, a generative large language model. Alpha is experimental technology and may give inaccurate or inappropriate responses. Output from Alpha should not be construed as investment research or recommendations, and should not serve as the basis for any investment decision. All Alpha output is provided "as is." Public makes no representations or warranties with respect to the accuracy, completeness, quality, timeliness, or any other characteristic of such output. Your use of Alpha output is at your sole risk. Please independently evaluate and verify the accuracy of any such output for your own use case.

Market Data. Quotes and other market data for Public's product offerings are obtained from third party sources believed to be reliable, but Public makes no representation or warranty regarding the quality, accuracy, timeliness, and/or completeness of this information. Such information is time sensitive and subject to change based on market conditions and other factors. You assume full responsibility for any trading decisions you make based upon the market data provided, and Public is not liable for any loss caused directly or indirectly by your use of such information. Market data is provided solely for informational and/or educational purposes only. It is not intended as a recommendation and does not represent a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any particular security.

