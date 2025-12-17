Alpha Aesthetics Partners Proudly Announces Privé Med Spa As Its Newest Partner

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a leader in the medical aesthetics industry and a portfolio company of Thurston Group, is proud to announce its partnership with Privé Med Spa, a Kentucky-based premier medical aesthetics practice known for delivering sophisticated, results-driven aesthetic and wellness care.

Founded with a commitment to clinical excellence, integrity, and elevated patient experience, Privé Med Spa has earned a strong reputation for combining advanced medical aesthetics with a luxury, patient-first approach. The practice offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation, laser and light-based treatments, body contouring, wellness therapies, and medical-grade skincare, all delivered through highly personalized treatment plans designed to enhance natural beauty.

Privé Med Spa is led by an experienced team of licensed medical professionals and expert injectors who prioritize patient education, safety, and long-term outcomes. Through thoughtful consultation and evidence-based treatment protocols, the practice empowers patients to make informed decisions while achieving refined, natural-looking results.

John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"Privé Med Spa embodies the values and standard of excellence that we look for in our Partners at Alpha, demonstrating clinical rigor, patient-centricity, and commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes. Their focus on personalized care, advanced technology, and elevated experience aligns with Alpha's vision for the future of medical aesthetics. We're excited to have Privé as part of our expanding network and support their continued growth and success."

Cofounders Brandice Harrison, PA-C, Master Aesthetic Specialist, and Becky McDonald, Executive Director at Privé Med Spa, echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the opportunity to expand impact while preserving the practice's identity and standards of care.

"We are so grateful for our partnership with Alpha Aesthetics Partners and the opportunity it has given us to become a better version of Privé. Alpha gives us access to best-in-class operational support, resources and clinical collaboration to elevate the capabilities of our amazing front desk team and providers," said Brandice Harrison, cofounder at Privé Med Spa. "We're excited to grow thoughtfully and continue setting a high standard for aesthetic care in our community."

Through its partnership with Alpha, Privé Med Spa will benefit from expanded clinical training, operational infrastructure, and strategic support, while maintaining autonomy over its brand, patient experience, and medical decision-making.

Marriott & Co., a Richmond, Virginia–based boutique investment bank, served as Privé Med Spa's exclusive advisor in the transaction.

About Privé Med Spa

Privé Med Spa is a premier medical aesthetics practice dedicated to delivering refined, natural-looking results through advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments. With expertise spanning injectables, laser and energy-based therapies, body contouring, wellness solutions, and medical-grade skincare, Privé Med Spa combines clinical precision with a luxury experience. The practice is committed to patient education, safety, and personalized care, helping patients look and feel their best at every stage of their aesthetic journey.

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners

Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners aims to advance the medical aesthetics industry through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the best operating and biggest network of medical aesthetics practices in the nation, Alpha Aesthetics Partners focuses on making medical spa ownership simpler and more collaborative, allowing partners to concentrate on providing world-class patient care. The company is a portfolio company of Thurston Group, with a rapidly growing presence across 31 locations in 12 states.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned over $4 billion of invested capital in its 39-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

