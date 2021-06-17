Alpha Bravo Development Recognized as Top Miami Mobile App Developer

MIAMI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Bravo Development is excited to announce that it was recently included on Expertise's list of the 23 Best Miami Mobile App Developers.

Expertise, which specializes in locating and verifying the best local experts for a variety of jobs, awarded Alpha Bravo Development in the third spot on its list of the top 23 choices.

To create its list of the 23 Best Miami Mobile App Developers, Expertise scored candidates based on over 25 variables spread out across five different categories. Expertise's selection evaluated each developer based on the following criteria:

Availability : Expertise uses public databases, customer referrals, and other tools to judge candidates based on their availability and the size of their service areas.

: Expertise uses public databases, customer referrals, and other tools to judge candidates based on their availability and the size of their service areas. Qualifications : The team validates each business' qualifications, checks for professional licenses and certifications, and chooses providers who have gone above and beyond to gain education and credibility in their specific field.

: The team validates each business' qualifications, checks for professional licenses and certifications, and chooses providers who have gone above and beyond to gain education and credibility in their specific field. Reputation : Expertise analyzes review data from multiple platforms to assess public opinion of each company and choose those that are best known for doing great work and providing the best customer service.

: Expertise analyzes review data from multiple platforms to assess public opinion of each company and choose those that are best known for doing great work and providing the best customer service. Experience : Finalists are selected according to each company's primary expertise, the variety of services they provide, and how long they've been providing them.

: Finalists are selected according to each company's primary expertise, the variety of services they provide, and how long they've been providing them. Professionalism: Mystery shoppers from Expertise connect to each candidate and gauge the company based on professionalism, knowledge, and friendliness.

Expertise uses several trusted sources to gather information on each candidate. Its list of sources includes LexisNexis, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Department of Consumer Affairs Contractors State License Board.

Alpha Bravo Development checks all of Expertise's boxes and passed every part of the screening process with flying colors. To gain recognition from Expertise and stand out from other developers in the Miami area, Alpha Bravo Development exhibited the following attributes:

Availability to assist with a wide range of projects, from app and software development to ongoing app management, for businesses nationwide

Trained and experienced staff, including project managers, software developers, quality assurance managers, and UI/UX designers, who all work together to create good-looking and high-performing products for their clients

A sterling reputation from over 100 clients in the Miami area and beyond; Alpha Bravo Development is known for providing high-quality apps and software on time and to each client's exact specifications, as well as a responsive customer service team that's always happy to answer questions and address client concerns

An expansive portfolio that showcases work completed for a wide range of clients, from startups to existing small and medium-sized businesses

About Alpha Bravo Development:

Alpha Bravo Development is a top-rated, full-service, Miami-based app and software development company. Since its founding in 2016, the company has served over 100 happy clients with its 360-degree project support. Alpha Bravo Development describes itself as a team of driven individuals who work together to provide clients nationwide with superior app and software development services.

