Alpha Co. Joins PepsiCo.'s Juntos Crecemos Platform to Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across the U.S.

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Co. Marketing & Media , co-founded in 2019 by Juan Pablo Osorio, a Houston native and Marine combat veteran, has been working with the Houston community to help local Spanish Speakers better reach their market. With a focus on Bilingual Digital Marketing and a generous spirit, Alpha Co. Marketing is very excited to announce their participation in PepsiCo's Juntos Crecemos platform!

Alpha Co. supports Juntos Crecemos.

Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) is a $50 million platform aimed at strengthening Hispanic-owned businesses, specifically restaurants, bodegas and carnicerías (meat markets) by addressing foundational business challenges, and supporting business growth over the next five years, to help business overcome the impacts of the pandemic.

A survey by Stanford University showed that Hispanic small businesses were particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and it was much harder for them to overcome these obstacles. As many as 86% of Hispanic owners reported significant business impacts, even closure.

Juntos Crecemos is part of PepsiCo's Racial Equality Journey Hispanic Initiative, a $172 million set of commitments launched in October of 2020 to help Hispanic businesses and communities over the next five years. Juntos Crecemos is the latest platform designed specifically to strengthen Hispanic-owned restaurants, bodegas, and carnicerías throughout the U.S.

PepsiCo's Juntos Crecemos platform includes the Hispanic Digital and Delivery Program and The PepsiCo Foundation's IMPACTO Hispanic Business Accelerator. These programs are designed to offer access to capital and business support services, including tailored marketing support, business coaching in English and Spanish, and other resources.

Alpha Co.'s partnership with Figure 8 allowed us to join the initiative and offer our expertise in the Hispanic Digital and Delivery Program. Figure 8 is an innovative food delivery company that helps restaurants streamline their delivery systems and logistics. With a constant focus on the user experience, Figure 8 can work to elevate nearly every aspect of the delivery experience, including: packaging, menu development, operations, marketing, technology implementations, and communication.

Alpha Co. Marketing's bilingual digital marketing expertise, focus on delivering culturally relevant stories, and commitment to their community make this partnership perfect for the Juntos Crecemos platform. Each Hispanic-owned small business selected for the Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program will get access to a personalized, expert consultation designed to provide immediate and lasting improvements to restaurants, bodegas and carnicerías. Selected businesses will work with our team over an eight-week period during which we will help them improve their online presence, delivery logistics, online ordering and marketing practices.

As part of the Hispanic Digital & Delivery program, Alpha Co. will work with each restaurant to help them improve their online presence on PepsiCo's behalf. The restaurants will have a chance to learn about starting a website, translating it into Spanish/English, on-page SEO, off-page SEO, local SEO practices, how to claim and maintain online listings, how to get more online reviews, and more.

Alpha Co. is excited to bring its unique brand of Bilingual Marketing to cities throughout the nation. Our community is growing, and we cannot wait to help more businesses succeed in 2022 and beyond.

For additional information about the Juntos Crecemos platform and how local businesses can benefit from it, please visit, www.PepsiCoJuntosCrecemos.com .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About The PepsiCo Foundation

Established in 1962, The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at https://www.pepsico.com/our-impact/philanthropy/pepsico-foundation

Media Contact:

Graham Dunlap

7134821879

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Co. Marketing and Media