Alpha Confirms Fatality Following Flooding Incident at Rolling Thunder Mine

BRISTOL, Tenn., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources confirms that a section foreman at Rolling Thunder Mine in Nicholas County, W. Va., lost his life following a flooding incident that occurred on Saturday, November 8.

During routine operations, a crew in the underground mine encountered a sudden and substantial inflow of water. Tragically, Steven Lipscomb, 42, of Elkview, W. Va., was unable to reach safety. He was last seen attempting to ensure his crew made it out safely. All other miners in the area were able to safely evacuate the mine.

"Our hearts are broken," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "Steve joined our company in 2006 and was a dedicated employee, respected leader and friend to many. His actions to ensure the safety of his crew members were heroic. On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to his wife, two children and all who knew and cared for him."

Immediately upon learning of the incident, Alpha officials responded, mobilizing all available resources and leading around-the-clock rescue efforts which were supported by numerous local, state and federal agency officials as well as emergency response dive teams.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the mine rescue teams, agency officials, and all who worked tirelessly under extreme conditions throughout the multi-day rescue and recovery effort," Eidson continued. "We are deeply saddened by the outcome, but thankful for the courage, professionalism and perseverance of these responders."

The company is working closely with federal and state authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident and its underlying causes.

