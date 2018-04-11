Alpha Connect Announces New Customer Service Location in Las Vegas

PHOENIX, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Connect, a leading provider of customer service solutions to other businesses, is pleased to announce that they have finished work on a new location in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company recently finished work on the new location and anticipates starting to hire there as soon as this summer. With space to hire over 250 new employees, the new location is the first outside of Arizona for Alpha Connect.

Alpha Connect recently ranked no. 358 on Inc. magazine's 2017 Inc 5000 List of the fastest-growing companies in the nation - and no. 6 for all Arizona companies. "We are very excited to have made the decision to expand into Las Vegas, Nevada," Alpha Connect President and founder Nick Fasci said. "We looked at several different locations and this made the most sense for our team and our clients."

Alpha Connect works with other businesses looking to outsource their customer service at an affordable price and still maintain a domestic image. "We strive to provide the best customer service possible and our clients rely on us to be their voice when a customer calls in. We are constantly looking at ways to improve and help our clients succeed and this expansion allows us to continue meeting our clients' growing needs, as well as provide additional economic development in a new community," Mr. Fasci concluded.

About Alpha Connect:

Alpha Connect, founded in 2013, offers Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services to both domestic and international clientele using employees based in the United States. Alpha Connect provides services that include inbound customer service support, e-mail support, order management and more.

Additional information about Alpha Connect can be found on its website at http://www.alphaconnect.com.

