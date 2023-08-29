Alpha Edison Grows Team with Addition of Andrew Darcovich, Head of Investor Relations

News provided by

Alpha Edison

29 Aug, 2023, 14:40 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Edison ("AE"), a Los Angeles venture capital investment firm, today announced that Andrew Darcovich has joined as Head of Capital Formation and Investor Relations. In this new position at AE, Andrew will lead fundraising and manage the firm's growing relationships with institutional investors globally.

"We are thrilled to add Andrew as a member of our growing firm. Andrew is a skilled relationship builder with high energy and passion. His background building institutional processes at both Anthos Capital and Goldman Sachs will be valuable to AE as we continue to scale," said Nick Grouf, Co-founder and Co-Managing Partner.

"We are certain that Andrew will nurture the strong foundation of our current LPs and will build new partnerships for the firm for many years to come," added Nate Redmond, Co-founder and Co-Managing Partner.

Andrew has successfully raised capital across dozens of fund vehicles, co-investments, and transactions. Most recently, as a Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development at Anthos Capital where he assisted in raising more than $1.5B over the last three years. Previously, at Goldman Sachs, he was responsible for transactions including third party capital raising in Equity Capital Markets and held trading and sales roles prior where he focused on hedge fund partnerships.

"Alpha Edison has an incredible team and is on the forefront of both building and investing in category-creating companies. My goal is to continue to execute the firm's mission and create an institutional IR platform that delivers exceptional service to our existing and future partners," said Andrew Darcovich, Head of Investor Relations.

About Alpha Edison
Alpha Edison ("AE") is building the preeminent venture firm focused on category creating companies. Since its inception in 2016, Alpha Edison has invested in more than 80 companies and has assets under management approaching $1B. AE is a research-driven venture firm that invests in early-stage companies using data science and behavioral science to provide investable insights and unlock new markets. The firm is composed of entrepreneurs, operators, technologists, and investors with a focus on investing in and building category-defining companies through a network of researchers and futurists. For more information, visit alphaedison.com.

SOURCE Alpha Edison

