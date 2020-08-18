alpha-Encorp Adds Additional Patent To Its Growing IP Portfolio

YONKERS, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- alpha-Encorp (Ticker: ALPE) today announced that the Australian Government issued patent # 2015287769 to the company on 6/25/2020. The patent covers the electrodeposition of thin films of pure lithium and has a twenty year duration.

Sam Pitroda, CEO and Chairman of alpha-Encorp stated: "For any emerging technology company the value proposition lies in the IP portfolio, so we are thrilled to announce the addition of the Australian patent to our growing IP portfolio. It is part of our corporate strategy to continue to utilize resources to strengthen our patent position in order to create and protect shareholder value. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders during challenging times."

About alpha-Encorp Corporation

alpha-Encorp (OTC:ALPE) has developed a patented process for the production of pure lithium metal and associated products at room temperature. alpha-Encorp's electrodeposition method produces thin films of pure lithium on many different substrates. We believe that our lithium metal anodes will be an enabling technology for next generation batteries among other uses.

