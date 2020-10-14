alpha-Encorp And EnerSys Collaborate On A Pre-Lithiated Anode Project

YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- alpha-Encorp , with its patented technology of electroplating thin lithium metal films and its unique, pre-lithiated anode technology, boosting lithium ion battery performance between 10% - 20%, today announced that EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) has agreed to fund an initial 3 month exploratory project for its potential use in Aeronautics and Aerospace applications. alpha-Encorp's pre-lithiation process enables increased cell capacity by pre-loading the anode structure with lithium, consistent with minimizing and offsetting irreversible first cycle capacity loss, without added cathode mass, volume, or cost.

Kyra Paris, Director of Military Affairs, who has been shepherding the project at alpha-Encorp. stated "We have been talking with EnerSys for well over a year now and are thrilled to be able to finally announce that we are working with EnerSys on using our proprietary process and material to help improve their battery performance. We trust that this will be the first of many contracts where alpha-Encorp and EnerSys are able to work together to fulfill the needs of the Department of Defense and the Space/Aeronautics programs in the near and long term".

About alpha-Encorp:

alpha-Encorp (OTC:ALPE) has developed a patented process for the production of pure lithium metal and associated products at room temperature. alpha-Encorp's electrodeposition method produces thin films of pure lithium on many different substrates. We believe that our lithium metal anodes will be an enabling technology for next generation batteries among other uses.

About EnerSys:

EnerSys,(NYSE: ENS) the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles requiring stored energy solutions. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the recent NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

