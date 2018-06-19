alpha-Encorp elects Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Board

YONKERS, N.Y., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- alpha-Encorp announced today that Sam Pitroda was elected to Chairman of the Board. He will take on these additional duties while continuing to serve in his current role as the CEO.

Page Feldman was also elected to the Board, she is known predominantly for her decade of work as the producer of Donald J. Trump's show "The Apprentice". She is joined by Vinder Sokhi, a technology entrepreneur, money manager and long term investor in alpha-Encorp. Their detailed Bio's can be reviewed in the 8-K that was filed today.