alpha-Encorp Executive Chairman's Annual Letter To The Shareholders

YONKERS, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The following is a statement from alpha-Encorp's Executive Chairman:

It's a new year.

I'm in my home in Connecticut. I just read a report from our lab. It's good news; lots of good news. I called one of our directors – someone I have known for thirty years - "Have you read the latest report?" "No", he replied. "It's Sunday". Then I started to tell him all the good things. He interrupted, "If you really feel this to be true, why don't you tell it to your shareholders." That made sense.

This is where we were:

Last year we were an exciting new company in perhaps the greatest growth field there is, energy and the development of the battery of the future. Our stock was poised for a run, our new lab was awaiting its completion and we were working with three very prestigious labs, Princeton University, Argonne National Lab, and Cornell University to further develop that technology that our patents-pending embraced. There were at least a half dozen major corporations awaiting data that would soon ensue from this group effort. Then came the typical delays. Our lab was not ready to commence operations because of governmental delays. (Working with Lithium is not like working with oatmeal. If it were, we would never have this opportunity to change the world.) Then eureka - our lab was approved. We started the arduous process of staffing up, more monies had to be raised (as we have never had the joy of unlimited funds) and then we had to collate the knowledge gained from our various partners before displaying our wares to the outside world.

This is where we are now:

Perhaps the most exciting news this past year was the approval of our omnibus U.S. patent in early December by the U.S. Patent Office. Although overlooked by the financial world, this approval, supported by further research, gives us the opportunity to create a patented bulwark to protect our unique technology.

At last we control our own future. Our laboratory is truly functioning, and I can state to you that we are making the best product since the formation of our company. We anticipate sharing our technology, under appropriate safeguards, with third party companies this quarter, as a next-step on our go-to-market strategy. This could be fun.

Our lab, although a microcosm of the companies out there, is one of the most modern lithium metals labs in the world. We have our own SEM (a scanning electron microscope). This unique piece of equipment built by the finest microscope company in the world, Phenom, will fit and function within a glove box's confines, and permit us to make characterizations without having to expose our lithium metal anodes (yes, that's the product we are making) to air or moisture. We realized this past summer that third party companies, in their need for data, and the gaining of further proof that our lithium metal anode would permit a battery not only to function but to be a significant improvement over today's lithium ion battery, could best gain this knowledge by actually making batteries in our own laboratory rather than having us ship sensitive samples all over the world. We thus took the step to purchase the equipment to make coin cell batteries, and more importantly, pouch cell batteries (for use in cell phones), and install all this scientific hardware in our lab.

The bottom line is, all the fancy equipment in the world won't be worth a bitcoin without the right team in place who have the genius, patience and drive to bring us to this point. I can write this letter to you and feel comfortable in our future success due to this team which, under the leadership of Sam Pitroda, includes our CTO and inventor, Larry Swonger, Doctors Robert Paca and Naba Karam, and Vinder Sokhi, who manages the entire Lab effort.

This is where we are going:

What does our future look like? I just saw First Man, the new movie about our going to the moon in 1969. That was a dream, which though fulfilled, was short lived. I doubt if Neil Armstrong believed that fifty years later, perhaps the most significant aftermath to date might be Messrs Branson, and Musk hustling to give wealthy passengers a ride around the moon. We can and will do better. Go to the Internet and see what it says about the Lithium Air Battery. We are all working to make the battery now called, the "Holy Grail", that will be 1000% better than the best lithium ion battery available, and one of the keys to this development is our PURE LITHIUM METAL. Read our patent when it is published by the U.S. Patent Office next month. That should tell you where we are going.

I am excited.

About alpha-Encorp

alpha-Encorp (OTC: ALPE) is an innovative clean technology company focused on enabling next generation battery technologies by developing and bringing to market high purity lithium metal and associated products produced in a cost effective and environmentally sustainable manner. For more information, please visit http://alpha-encorp.com

