Alpha Fit Club Taps Jersey Sports Group as Agency of Record for Alpha Games

Jersey Sports Group Will Lead Alpha Games Sponsorship Strategy and Sales

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Fit Club tapped Jersey Sports Group (JSG) as its official commercial sales and marketing partner to help scale Alpha Games, the brand's signature competitive fitness event. The collaboration unites two fast-growing, New Jersey-rooted companies built on hustle, community, and a shared ambition to elevate the region's sports and fitness landscape.

Alpha Fit Club has quickly become one of New Jersey's most influential health and wellness communities, known for its culture, consistency, and high-energy environment. Jersey Sports Group, founded in the Meadowlands and emerging as one of the fastest-growing boutique sports agencies in the region, has built a reputation for identifying rising brands and properties, securing talent partnerships, and delivering best-in-class commercial strategies.

Together, AFC and JSG are aligning around a shared belief: New Jersey has something powerful to say in the sports, fitness, and community space — and this partnership is designed to make that voice louder behind Alpha Games.

"We've always believed Alpha Games could be something bigger than a competition — more of a cultural moment for the community," said Alpha Fit Club Founder/CEO, Sam Tooley. "Partnering with Jersey Sports Group gives us the strategic horsepower, commercial vision, and New Jersey grit to grow this event into a true staple on the regional sports calendar. JSG understands where we come from, who we serve, and what we're building."

As part of the partnership, Jersey Sports Group will guide the long-term commercial and brand growth of Alpha Games — from partnership strategy to event storytelling — and will support the build and launch of a new Alpha Games digital platform. The partnership also introduces a dedicated partnership development team assigned to Alpha Games year-round, reflecting JSG's belief in the event's reach and cultural relevance it can bring to corporate partners.

"This is exactly the type of brand we love partnering with — community-driven, ambitious, and built from the ground up with heart," said Eddie Nicastro, Founder & CEO of Jersey Sports Group. "Alpha Fit Club has become a force in New Jersey. Alpha Games is a natural extension of that brand and culture. We're proud to build the partner portfolio, elevate the brand experience, and help create something that feels uniquely Jersey — gritty, inclusive, competitive, and full of energy."

Both organizations see this partnership as the beginning of a multi-year movement, not a one-off collaboration. With Alpha Fit Club expanding its presence and community strength across the state, and JSG rapidly scaling its footprint in sports marketing and property representation, the timing is ideal for a long-term alliance that blends fitness, sport, culture, and community impact.

Alpha Games will return in 2026 with an expanded format, an elevated event experience, new brand partnerships, and a renewed commitment to delivering one of the most inspiring competitive fitness gatherings in the region.

JSG and AFC will announce a new venue partnership in the coming weeks, supporting the vision for continued growth around Alpha Games.

About Fit Club: Alpha Fit Club is a community-driven group fitness concept built around strength, accountability, and community. Through high-energycircuit style classes, Alpha Fit Club brings people together to push limits, build confidence, and celebrate progress—inside and outside the gym.

About Alpha Games: Alpha Games The Main Event is their flagship community fitness event of Alpha Fit Club, bringing together members across the brand under one roof for an energetic, inclusive, and high-impact competition rooted in New Jersey culture.

About Jersey Sports Group: Jersey Sports Group (JSG) is a sports marketing and commercial partnerships agency headquartered in New Jersey. JSG specializes in Brand Consulting, Property Sales, Talent Marketing, and NIL Representation, serving athletes, sports properties, and regional brands that activate in the sports and entertainment marketplace.

