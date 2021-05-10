Alpha Foods Fills Plant-Based Whitespace with New Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos

GLENDALE, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As post-pandemic life becomes more of a reality across America and the demand for on-the-go meals increases, Alpha Foods, the leading plant-based food brand known for making alternative proteins that easily and deliciously fit into everyone's diet, is elevating breakfast with the launch of five new Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwiches and Plant-Based Breakfast Burritos. The new lineup includes: Alpha® Meatless Sausage, Plant Egg & Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich, Alpha® Spicy Chorizo, Plant Egg & Cheeze Breakfast Sandwich, Alpha® Protein Supreme Breakfast Burrito, Alpha® Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito and Alpha® Rockin' Ranchero Breakfast Burrito - all of which come filled with savory meatless protein, taste bud-awakening spices, dairy-free cheese and plant-based eggs.

Alpha® Protein Supreme Breakfast Burrito Alpha® Meatless Sausage, Plant-Based Egg & Cheeze breakfast sandwich

The new breakfast items, hitting the frozen aisle of grocery stores nationwide this June, will give consumers a much-needed meat-free source of protein, fiber and iron to supercharge every morning. With the plant-based industry quickly expanding to meet growing consumer demands, Alpha Foods continues to innovate and lead the charge, providing consumers with a delicious, drool-worthy way to start the morning in only two minutes, packed with satisfying plant-based ingredients that are better-for-you and the planet and fit seamlessly into consumers' daily routines.

Each new Alpha Foods breakfast sandwich and burrito delivers a healthy and enriched meal made to supercharge the morning and fuel the body for all-day energy. The new breakfast line provides flexitarians with a cholesterol-free, convenient meal that is packed with 16g of protein, and a good source of fiber and iron with only non-GMO, vegan-certified ingredients.

As the world settles into the new normal and new routines, Alpha Foods developed this breakfast line with more vital iron and fiber than many other breakfast brands for an energizing, two-minute meal that does not sacrifice taste. Alpha Foods continues to elevate the plant-based category by making flavor-driven foods that are protein-forward and fully vegan, so everyone can feel good about jumpstarting their days with a better breakfast, guilt free.

Those in Los Angeles, California's Bay Area and the Southeast who are looking for a better plant-based breakfast before the new items' nationwide retail availability can get their hands on Alpha Foods Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwiches in their local Costco stores.

"We are continuously reimagining convenient, plant-based options for everyone to enjoy during every meal of the day," says Cole Orobetz, Co-Founder & CEO of Alpha Foods. "There is such a huge lack of plant-based breakfast options, we knew we had to bring something delicious to the category - and these breakfast sandwiches and burritos are just that. As a brand, we will continue to identify those holes and fill them with innovative products that vegans, flexitarians and meat lovers can enjoy together."

"When innovating new plant-based options that can satisfy the masses, our focus is on high-quality ingredients with exceptional flavor and texture," says Loren Wallis, Co-Founder & Chief Innovation Officer of Alpha Foods. "The new breakfast sandwich and breakfast burrito lineup features our next generation Alpha proteins with fewer ingredients and the most authentic taste and texture yet. Leading edge plant-based innovation is a hallmark of Alpha Foods and these new breakfast items truly deliver on the convenience and craveability factor that we know our consumers demand."

With many exciting products and announcements slated for 2021, Alpha Foods invites fans and anyone seeking tasty, balanced meals to enjoy their current line of products available at local grocery stores and online at eatalphafoods.com.

About Alpha Foods

Alpha Foods provides unrivaled plant-based convenience through a delicious product roster that provides accessible, meatless and mouth-watering options for all types of consumers. Fueled by the power of plants and founded in 2015, Alpha is based in California and provides sustainable food choices that support animal welfare and a healthier planet. Alpha offers a wide variety of protein-packed, non-GMO, plant-based versions of classic comfort foods that deliver a delicious meatless meal perfect for an on-the-go lunch, dinner or anytime snack—without sacrificing on taste or texture. For more information about Alpha Foods, visit eatalphafoods.com or catch up with the brand on social media: @alphafoods.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alicia O'Connell

213-225-4434

[email protected]

www.konnectagency.com

SOURCE Alpha Foods

Related Links

http://eatalphafoods.com

