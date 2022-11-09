Alpha® Foods Furthers Its Mission of Making Plant-Based Eating Even Easier

Alpha® announces its famous Crispy Chik'n Patties are now available at Sam's Club!

GLENDALE, CA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alpha® Foods, the radically inviting plant-based brand, is thrilled to announce its famous Crispy Chik'n Patties are now available at all Sam's Club locations across the U.S., making eating delicious plant-based food even easier and more convenient.

Alpha®'s winning Crispy Chik'n Patties are 100% plant-based, 100% delectable, and perfect for everyone, wherever they are on their plant-based journey. Non-GMO project verified and made without palm oil, Alpha® Crispy Chik'n Patties are packed with 10 grams of protein and contain 50 percent less fat than conventional chicken patties – all without sacrificing any of the taste or texture. They are available at Sam's Club in an exclusive 8-patty Family Pack.

The Sam's Club Family Pack is an exciting addition to Alpha®'s existing line-up of plant-based familiar favorites – including "grab and go" All Day Breakfast Burritos, Breakfast Sandwiches, Chik'n Nuggets and Chik'n Patties, already available at more than 90-thousand retail distribution points across the US.

"Alpha®'s Crispy Chik'n Patties now being at all 600 Sam's Club locations across the country is a huge step forward in furthering our mission of making plant-based eating easy and accessible for all," says Alpha® Co-Founder and CEO Cole Orobetz. "Consumers have been demanding more choice and more value when it comes to plant-based eating. We're extremely honored that Alpha® Chik'n Patties have been included in Sam's Club's expanding selection of plant-based products."

A recent Alpha® Foods-The Harris Poll survey revealed 64% of Americans are interested in trying plant-based versions of familiar favorites, and what could be more familiar – or delicious – than a Crispy Chik'n Patty? Alpha® Chik'n Patties are also incredibly convenient to make. Ready to heat and eat in just 90 seconds in the microwave or 13-15 minutes baked in the oven, Alpha® Chik'n Patties are a quick and easy meal or snack. Alpha®'s Family Size Packs of Crispy Chik'n Patties are now available in the freezer aisle of your favorite Sam's Club.

About Alpha® Foods

Alpha® Foods is a radically inviting plant-based brand creating comfort and connection in a divided world. Founded in 2015, Alpha® makes delicious plant-based versions of familiar favorites even opposites can agree on. Protein packed, 100% plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified and palm oil free, Alpha® 's convenient comfort food delivers a delicious meatless meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and everything in between. Everyone is welcome at the Alpha® Table. For more info head to eatalphafoods.com or follow @alphafoods.

