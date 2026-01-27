ALPHA GENERATION ADVANCES COMMITMENT TO LONG-TERM CONTRACTING EFFORTS; ANNOUNCES HIRING OF ROBERTA KONICKI AS HEAD OF ORIGINATION

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Generation ("AlphaGen") today announced the advancement of its efforts to connect the company's clean, highly efficient power resources with large businesses and consumers through the addition of Roberta Konicki as Managing Director, Head of Origination.

Given the significant power demands from data center proliferation, onshoring of manufacturing and continued electrification of energy infrastructure, U.S. power markets are in tight supply and long-term contracting has gained prominence as a means to meet the growing needs for power. Natural gas-fueled power generation continues to be critical to maintaining affordability and reliability. The AlphaGen managed fleet of power generation is reliable, relatively young, and predominantly natural gas-fueled in the important competitive U.S. markets of PJM, ISONE and NYISO. AlphaGen's sites also offer significant opportunities to expand capacity from upgrades, new development, and battery storage. Approximately 450 MW of upgrades are in the PJM Reliability Resource Initiative which accelerates the interconnection process.

"We are living in unprecedented times – technological advancements and the insatiable appetite for power continues to strain existing supply," said Curt Morgan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AlphaGen. "It is imperative that we meet this growing demand in a way that maintains affordability for existing consumers and enables technology and power companies to partner in long-term direct-supply opportunities. AlphaGen is uniquely positioned to meet the rapidly increasing power needs of our economy, bolstered by the addition of Roberta to the company's existing origination capabilities."

Konicki joins AlphaGen's commercial organization led by Mary Anne Brelinsky, AlphaGen's Chief Commercial Officer. She has over 25 years of experience in U.S. power market origination, structuring agreements that deliver value to customers, gained through experience with companies such as Macquarie, Boston Energy Trading, Sempra, British Petroleum, and Duke.

AlphaGen is a strategic partnership formed and owned by an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC to manage nearly 15,000 megawatts of critical power infrastructure across four RTO markets (PJM, NYISO, ISONE and CAISO) that provides reliable, secure, safe, and sustainable sources of power. AlphaGen is led by an experienced senior management team with a proven track record of strategic, operational, and commercial expertise to create value and manage risk. In conjunction with ArcLight and its broader electric infrastructure strategic partnerships, such as Advanced Power, Elevate and SkyVest, AlphaGen is strategically positioned to meet the increasing demand for reliable power. For more information, please visit www.alphagen.com.

ArcLight is a leading infrastructure investor which has been investing in critical electrification infrastructure since its founding in 2001. ArcLight has owned, controlled or operated over ~65 GW of assets and 47,000 miles of electric and gas transmission and storage infrastructure representing $80 billion of enterprise value. ArcLight has a long and proven history of value-added investing across its core investment sectors including power, hydro, solar, wind, battery storage, electric transmission and natural gas transmission and storage infrastructure to support the growing need for power, reliability, security, and sustainability. ArcLight's team employs an operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house strategic, technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~2,000-person asset management partner. For more information, please visit www.arclight.com. References to "ArcLight" herein refers to ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC and/or its managed investment vehicles, as the context requires.

