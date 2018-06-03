Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center Launches New Online Resource

YEMASSEE, S.C., June 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center (AGPRC) has launched a new website to raise awareness of biomedical and behavioral research with primates that seeks to improve human and animal health.

Research at Alpha Genesis betters the lives of human and nonhuman primates worldwide.

The website, PrimateResearch.com, offers a user-friendly, informative experience for people across the world who are interested in learning about Alpha Genesis research, which ranges from Alzheimer's disease to the Zika virus. Alpha Genesis is a private research organization dedicated to discovering the causes, preventions, treatments and cures that lead to longer, healthier lives for humans and our primate cousins.

"Every day, Alpha Genesis is improving human and animal health worldwide by making breakthrough discoveries possible," says Greg Westergaard, President and CEO of Alpha Genesis Incorporated. "We want more people to know about the benefits of primate research, what we do as a company and why our scientific advancements matter to human and animal health."

Visitors to the website can learn the latest research news, details about significant research breakthroughs, and information about the care and well-being of research animals, says Dr. Westergaard, a behavioral neuroscientist whose own research examines environmental enrichment, developmental cognition, and the behavioral actions of serotonin and other neurotransmitters.

"The site also answers frequently asked questions about research with primates, provides contact information for the AGPRC, and includes links for educators, lifelong learners, investors, policymakers, researchers and news media," Westergaard says.

"Alpha Genesis seeks for people of all ages around the world to live longer, healthier lives," says Westergaard. "We are thrilled to launch PrimateResearch.com to provide quick access to information about the AGPRC, and the exciting work of our researchers who are dedicated to fighting disease and improving human and animal health by making breakthrough discoveries possible."

