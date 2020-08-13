Alpha Health Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Alpha Health to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."

" Alpha Health was founded to bridge divides and restore trust in healthcare by modernizing our industry's financial infrastructure," said Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of Alpha Health. "It's a big job and we're just getting started. We've seen tremendous momentum in our first 18 months of operations and it's an honor to be included in the CB Insights Digital Health 150."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Financial complexity in healthcare with countless codes and complicated steps for billing and reimbursement drives up billions in wasted healthcare spending each year. At Alpha Health, we believe every dollar spent on healthcare matters, and our mission is to remedy the financial complexity that is crippling healthcare in the U.S. Our team developed new machine learning-based approaches and built technology from the ground up that is purpose-built to automate healthcare revenue cycle operations. Our solution, Unified Automation , enables health systems to decrease their cost of care so they can be better stewards of every healthcare dollar.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.

in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors. The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.

Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

98Point6 DispatchHealth Lunit Abacus Insights DNAnexus Lyra Health AbCellera Biologics Doctolib Mahmee Aetion Doctor On Demand Mammoth Biosciences Akili Interactive Labs Dreem Maven Clinic Alan Eko Medable Aledade Element Science Medbanks Network

Technology Alpha Health Evidation Health Arterys Firefly Health Medically Home Group Atomwise Folx Health MediTrust Health Avail Medsystems Freenome Meru Health Axial Healthcare Galileo Health Mindbloom Babyscripts Genome Medical Mindstrong Bend Financial GRAIL Modern Fertility Bigfoot Biomedical GYANT Mojo Vision Bind Benefits HaloDoc nference Biofourmis Happify Health Notable Biointellisense Healthy.io Nuvo Group Bright Health Healx Olive Bright.MD Heartbeat Omada Health BrightInsight Hims & Hers Oncology Analytics Brightside Benefit Hinge Health Onera Health Cala Health icometrix Oscar Health Capsule iLoF Oura Caption Health Incredible Health OWKIN Carbon Health Infervision PAIGE.AI Carrot Fertility Innovaccer Parsley Health Cedar Insilico Medicine PathAI Celsius Therapeutics Insitro Pear Therapeutics ChromaCode Iora Health Perspectum Cityblock Health K Health PharmEasy CMR Surgical Kaia Health ProteinQure Concerto HealthAI Karius Protenus Cricket Health Kindbody Quartet Health Cue Health Komodo Health Qure.ai CureApp League RDMD Current Health LeanTaaS Ready Responders Dental Monitoring LetsGetChecked Recursion Pharmaceuticals Devoted Health Livi Redox Ro Thrive Earlier Detection VillageMD Saama Technologies TriNetX Vim Science 37 Truepill Vineti Sema4 Twistle Virta Health Somatus TytoCare Viz.ai SonarMD Unite Us We Doctor SOPHiA Genetics Unlearn Wellth Subtle Medical Valencell Winterlight Labs Taimei Technology Verana Health Xealth Tempus Vesta Healthcare XtalPi Tencent Trusted Doctors Vicarious Surgical Zebra Medical Vision

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Alpha Health

At Alpha Health, we believe every dollar spent on healthcare matters because healthcare matters to everyone. The first Unified Automation company for healthcare, Alpha Health, uses the same machine learning approaches that made driverless cars possible to provide health systems with a single solution for revenue cycle management. Alpha Health's Unified Automation brings together the best of people, data, and technology to efficiently, accurately, and autonomously navigate the complex state of medical reimbursement in the United States. This enables health systems to reduce the cost of care and be better stewards of the healthcare dollar. Alpha Health is based in the heart of Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.alphahealth.com.

