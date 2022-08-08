Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market to hit USD 2.2 billion by 2028, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major market players operating in the alpha hydroxy acid industry are Cargill, Corbion, the Chemours Company, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Crosschem, Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Ava Chemicals, Parchem, H Plus Limited, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, Sculptra Aesthetics, Lotion crafter, Bulk Actives, and Tokyo Chemical Industry.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The alpha hydroxy acid market value is expected to surpass USD 2.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing the utilization of citric acid as nutritional ingredients in hair care will drive the market demand.

Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) Market

Positive outlook applications in industries such as cosmetics and dermal applications. Alpha hydroxy acid is widely used in cosmetics applications such as moisturizers, facemasks, and serums in personal care products. It is an organic acid containing glycolic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, and malic acid. It is useful for dry skin, aging skin, and for acne. Additionally, it has dermal applications such as removing layers of dead skin, promoting firmness, and increasing the thickness of deeper layers of skin.

Alpha hydroxy acid market from citric acid segment is set to witness over 8.5% CAGR up to 2028. High demand for citric acid from cosmetics and personal care products owing to its antioxidant property and utilization in exfoliating formulations will foster the market expansion. The exfoliating formulation helps to remove dirt and dead skin cell making skin fresh, smoother, and softer. Citric acid is also used in hair care products including shampoo to bring the pH levels down and improves hair's appearance and manageability by reducing frizz. It is also used in personal care products to adjust acidity and promote skin peeling and re-growth for anti-aging products.

Some major findings of the alpha hydroxy acid market report include:

Increasing popularity of sun protection creams, skincare creams, and fragrances is boosting the business landscape.

Rising awareness of towards health benefits of the beauty practices to achieve an attractive appearance thus it will propel the market progression.

Increased utilization of citric acid in food & beverage applications will spur the market outlook.

The market for dermal applications is set to register a CAGR of 8.5% through 2028.

European market is likely to reach USD 630 million by 2028 due to rapid aging of the population and several cosmetic surgeries.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 197 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, "Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market Statistics By Product (Glycolic, Lactic, Citric), Application [Cosmetics (Skincare, Hair Care, Makeup, Fragrances], Dermal) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022-2028'' in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/alpha-hydroxy-acid-aha-market

Alpha hydroxy acid market from dermal segment is estimated to cross USD 700 million by 2028. Increasing demand for facial aesthetics due to painless procedures for appearance thus it will be anticipated to fuel the market forecasts. Rising numerous R&D initiatives for the advanced development of fillers are driving the market size. Furthermore, non-invasive cosmetic procedures and positive trends in dermal filler procedures are anticipating business growth. An increase in the number of facilities such as clinics and medical spas is witnessing growth in the market. The growing number of skilled professionals such as dermatologists and plastic surgeons will add to the growth of the industry.

Europe alpha hydroxy acid market is estimated to register 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Growing demand for food & pharma manufacturers for citric acid owing to low toxicity which in turn it will be expected to drive the market expansion. Increased awareness of the harmful effects of chemicals used in everyday products has led consumers to switch to organic products in order to reduce their chemical intake. This has created a positive outlook for the growing market for citric acid in the region. Further, the rising demand for food additives in processed food applications for the preservation of food products thus it will boost the business share.

The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market is moderately fragmented with the presence of multinational corporations and growing manufacturers including Cargill, Corbion, the Chemours Company, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Crosschem, Mehul Dye Chem Industries, Ava Chemicals, Parchem, H Plus Limited, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, Sculptra Aesthetics, Lotion crafter, Bulk Actives, and Tokyo Chemical Industry.

