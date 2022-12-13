Alpha J. Buie, CEO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha J. Buie, CEO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive in the consulting and coaching services fields and for her work as President and Chief Executive Office of Buie Porter Munson & Siller LLC.

Ms. Buie earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi College in 1972. She built her business starting as a home-based income tax preparer. She later became certified to mediate alternative dispute resolution cases, which evolved to include providing technical assistance to small and minority-owned businesses. Ms. Buie believes that among her greatest accomplishments is excelling in the male-dominated construction arena as one of a few female leaders in the business.

Ms. Buie specializes in consulting and coaching. She currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Buie Porter Munson & Siller LLC, a firm that provides consulting services to clients in the San Francisco Bay area and worldwide. She has been in her role since 2008 and in her career for more than 15 years.

Ms. Buie brings 40 years of experience to her business and is considered an expert in income tax preparation. She is registered with the IRS and is current on all tax laws. In addition, she is a certified mediator and negotiator and an experienced bookkeeper. She also works as a small and minority-owned business coach, and has been a member of the American Bar Association since 2002.

Ms. Buie is actively associated with the San Francisco Business and Professionals Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha, the Bar Association of San Francisco, the American Bar Association, and the National Association of Black Women in Construction. She has received several honors, accolades, and awards for her work and professional excellence, including the ABA Certificate of Appreciation and recognitions from the Council of Racial and Ethnic Diversity and San Francisco for Women in the Profession. She is also a recipient of the Lions Club Award for Hunter's Point Chapter.

Ms. Buie's keys to success is building a solid foundation nurtured through spiritual peace. Her long-term goal is to expand her business and its reach. Overall, her life philosophy is, "Live life and build a legacy for my grandchildren." Ms. Buie is most proud of her family, which includes two daughters and four grandsons. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, especially to Dubai and Europe.

