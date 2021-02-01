Alpha Metallurgical Resources Completes Name Change

BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today announced that it has completed its name change.

Previously named Contura Energy, Inc., the company begins conducting business under the Alpha Metallurgical Resources banner, effective today. The rebranding more accurately reflects the company's strategic focus on the production of metallurgical coal as a critical feedstock for steel production.

As previously announced, the company expects its common stock, which is currently trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CTRA, to begin trading under its new ticker symbol, AMR, on February 4, 2021.

"As previously announced, this new company name better aligns with our strategic vision and collective emphasis on metallurgical coal production," said Alpha's chairman and chief executive officer, David Stetson. "I'm pleased to see this important rebranding effort coming to fruition and we are excited to begin operating under the Alpha Metallurgical Resources name today."

In connection with the rebranding, the company has relocated its corporate website to www.AlphaMetResources.com, where investors and other stakeholders may find additional information about the company.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Alpha's expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Alpha's control. Forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Alpha to predict these events or how they may affect Alpha. Except as required by law, Alpha has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this press release or elsewhere after the date this release is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this press release may not occur.

SOURCE Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc.