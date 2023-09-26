Alpha Motor Corporation Announces Appointment of Todd Foley as Government Relations Policy Advisor

News provided by

Alpha Motor Corporation

26 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Foley as Government Relations Policy Advisor. With over 30 years of experience in U.S. and international energy and technology policy, development, and finance, Mr. Foley brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Wolf electric truck driving through Southern California desert. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Mr. Foley has a distinguished career in the field of renewable energy and clean technology, having worked closely with leading government and regulatory officials, investors, manufacturers, developers, utilities, corporate customers, and other stakeholders. His contributions have been instrumental in driving production and market expansion policies, as well as development and finance innovations that have enabled the growth of the renewable energy and clean tech industries in the U.S. and around the world.

Mr. Foley has been Principal of Eagle Energy Ventures, where he has leveraged his extensive business and government experience to advise and lead government relations, policy and regulation, project development, investment, technology funding, and commercialization efforts for leading-edge clients.

Prior to that, Mr. Foley served as Senior Vice President for Policy, Government and International Relations and Strategy at the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), the leading organization representing the renewable energy industry. He also played a pivotal role in ACORE's Partnership for Renewable Energy Finance (PREF), a group comprised of the world's leading renewable energy financiers and investors.

Mr. Foley's impressive career also includes positions at the integrated energy company, BP, where he directed global and national policy, market and business development, and profile sales for BP Solar and BP Alternative Energy.

In recognition of his industry leadership, Mr. Foley has served on the board of directors of several prominent industry organizations, including the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the Solar Alliance, U.S. Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA), and the Texas Renewable Energy Industries Associations (TREIA).

Prior to his private-sector roles, Mr. Foley served in various capacities in the U.S. government for nearly 11 years, with positions at the White House, U.S. Senate, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA).

Mr. Foley is a graduate of Boston College (B.S.) and the Washington College of Law at American University (J.D.). His extensive background in energy and technology policy, coupled with his commitment to sustainability, makes him a valuable addition to the Alpha Motor Corporation team.

"We are delighted to welcome Todd Foley to Alpha Motor Corporation," said Edward Lee, Founder and CEO at Alpha Motor Corporation. "His unparalleled expertise and leadership in the renewable energy sector will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to drive sustainable transportation solutions. Todd's addition to our team underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability."

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

