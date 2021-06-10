Alpha Motor Corporation Collaborates With HEIMPLANET To Create The Future Of Electric Mobility And Adventure

The vehicle was unveiled in a special color, Carmel White, inspired by the famous sand stones of Carmel Beach, California.

The Cloudbreak™ Tent is a functional platform for relaxation, with dual access points at the back that lead into large entry ways. The material composition of the tent includes weatherproof, durable, and high-quality materials such as high tenacity polyester that is resistant to tear.

"Cloudbreak is a design we have been working on for quite a while. We have been searching for the perfect structure that guarantees stability and offers comfortable access. Many structures offer either one or another but with this geodesic structure we found the perfect balance. For the collaboration with Alpha Motor Corporation, we adapted the shape to fit the dimension of the vehicle while allowing for two separated access points. The result is a unified vehicle and tent form while maintaining full functionality," said HEIMPLANET Co-Founder Stefan Clauss.

Alpha and HEIMPLANET are innovative in their respective industries, with research and technological development teams working tirelessly to create a better outdoor experience. This alignment of ideals has led to a collaboration that aims to define mobility through the unexpected perspective of adventure.

"Why just fulfill when you can exceed? We keep going until there is nothing left to improve. Is this an unrealistic goal? Probably. Does every great ambition start with a good portion of naivety? Most definitely! What's the point of being a modern outdoor brand if you don't take risks? In fact, we don't care much about realistic, we care about what drives us forward," said HEIMPLANET.

"Our journey is grounded in coexistence with nature," said Alpha Motor Corporation. "ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) will shape the future of the automotive industry, and upcycling is a key solution."

"Creativity is the main component to mainstream upcycling and that is beyond technology. We are passionate to find sustainable solutions in mobility that people can truly appreciate," continued Alpha Motor Corporation.

"There is a special word that exists just in German: Heimat. [ˈhaimaːt] It describes the place you feel at home, the place where you belong, the place you are dedicated to, the place that makes you feel like it's all going to be all right somehow, no matter what," continued HEIMPLANET.

The collaboration launch can be viewed at https://youtu.be/xXU9ZhXbWHk

More information on Alpha Motor Corporation is available at: www.alphamotorinc.com

HEIMPLANET's revolutionary outdoor products are available at: www.heimplanet.com

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

