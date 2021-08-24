Alpha Motor Corporation Debuts WOLF™, Pure Electric Truck at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has just debuted the WOLF™ at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. The pure electric truck is presented in "Finesse," a non-metallic deep blue finish.

"We're excited to have the WOLF™ Electric Truck on display before it becomes a sight on the road," said Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges. "Alpha Motor Corporation's innovation and dedication to sustainable mobility has produced a striking vehicle made right here in Southern California."

The WOLF™ Electric Truck, first announced in March 2021, is a versatile pickup truck motorized by an all-battery electric power system. As a next generation automaker, Alpha Motor Corporation is committed to "Moving Humanity."

"Move Humanity means efficiently mobilizing innovation for people. Electrification of automobiles is more than a conversion of technology. It's about protecting our environment for safety and wellness. Our contribution will be producing cars that people love and doing exactly that as efficiently as possible. WOLF™ is designed and engineered specifically from this perspective," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha Motor Corporation is set to accelerate vehicle development by automating the latest digital efficiencies. This enables machine translation of computerized data which significantly saves resources used in traditional industrial practices. WOLF™ is a result of Alpha Motor Corporation's next generation auto-making.

The company's precision virtual validation is accelerated by unparalleled computing performance through Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO provided by Advanced Micro Devices, AMD.

WOLF™ is a two-passenger utility truck built for adventure. The vehicle comes in a four-wheel drive (4WD), or rear-wheel drive (RWD) system powered by a 75 Kilowatt-hour Lithium-Ion battery with an estimated towing capacity of 1360kg (3000lbs) and acceleration of zero to sixty miles per hour in 6.2 seconds.

Vehicle dimensions measure approximately 4,828mm (190in) in length, 1930mm (76in) in width, and 1700mm (67in) in height. The spacious truck bed measures approximately 1810mm (71in) in length, 1580mm (62in) in width, and 428mm (17in) in depth for a total of 43.3 cubic feet of storage space.

WOLF™ also comes with several interior features for an engaging driving experience. This includes a driver-centric digital speedometer, a digital center display, ergonomically bolstered seating, multi-layered center console storage, multiple charging ports for electronic devices, and audio speakers, all installed with customization in mind.

Black Rhino Wheels of Wheel Pros adds even more durability to the WOLF™ with the Primm Beadlock, a modern race wheel built for off road use. Black Rhino Wheels was borne of South African heritage and is named after the tough and mighty Black Rhino, an icon of the African bush. Since its inception, Black Rhino Wheels has been passionate about protecting its namesake and supporting conservation efforts by donating a portion from the sale of every wheel to help safeguard the rhino from extinction.

"The WOLF™ electric truck debut marks a significant milestone on our roadmap to commercialization. We are driven to move humanity towards a carbon neutral future through efficient mobility solutions. Our passion leads us to build a community with a common vision," continued Alpha Motor Corporation.

Additional information on the WOLF™, including its price and estimated production timeline, are available on Alpha Motor Corporation's website: https://www.alphamotorinc.com.

You can now make an online reservation for WOLF™ by going to (https://www.alphamotorinc.com/vehiclereservation) and selecting WOLF™ Truck.

The launch of the WOLF™ Electric Truck launch can be viewed at https://youtu.be/NGELzaE6ZTc.

Guests can find the WOLF Electric Truck on display in the museum's "Alternating Currents: The Fall and Rise of Electric Vehicles" exhibit located in the Propulsion Gallery on the second floor through November 2021. To learn more about the Petersen Automotive Museum, visit www.Petersen.org.

About the Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation

The Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. The museum is located at 6060 Wilshire Blvd. (at Fairfax) in Los Angeles, 90036. Admission prices are $16 for general admission adults, $14 for seniors and $11 for children ages 4 to 17. Active military with ID, personal care attendants and children under age 4 are admitted free. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For general information, call 323-930-CARS or visit www.petersen.org.

Move Humanity

Alpha Motor Corporation's drive to create the next generation of clean energy vehicles is a product of the company's core passion to serve as a platform for positive change.

In conjunction with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Alpha Motor Corporation is raising awareness for Parkinson's disease. Five million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease — a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder. In the United States, 60,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year alone. There is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, but through your support of Team Fox, you can help change this.

Learn more about how you can move humanity with Alpha Motor Corporation by going to: https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2021/movehumanity

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

*Vehicle specifications are provided for illustrative purposes only and subject to change.

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

