Alpha Motor Corporation ORYX Commercial Light-Duty Electric Truck Series

ORYX is more than a commercial vehicle; it doubles as a daily driver for individuals who prioritize utility. This underscores the flexibility of the WOLF platform, maintaining its excellence as a versatile work truck without compromise.

Edward Lee, CEO of Alpha Motor Corporation, stated, "Alpha's modular vehicle technology efficiently addresses a wide range of mobility needs. With ORYX targeting the commercial sector, we are confident that it will help accelerate net-zero emissions."

Introducing the Versatile ORYX Series

Alpha's modular vehicle technology now drives its commercial line of light-duty trucks, the ORYX. This revolutionary platform transforms the commercial vehicle landscape with its unmatched versatility and adaptability. The core of ORYX is its modular chassis system, featuring interchangeable operational components and power supplies. Whether maneuvering through urban streets, supporting construction sites as a utility truck, or transporting cargo, the ORYX adapts to meet a diverse range of operational requirements.

ORYX can be equipped with a range of sustainable power supply options. This flexibility not only ensures optimal performance but also empowers businesses to make eco-conscious choices without compromising functionality. With the ability to effortlessly transition between different power systems, the ORYX sets a new standard for versatility, efficiency, and sustainability in the commercial vehicle industry.

Advanced Features for Commercial Utility

The ORYX series, derived from the WOLF electric truck platform, offers numerous advantages for commercial users, including durability, versatility, and customization options. With its body-on-frame construction, ORYX trucks feature robust construction suitable for work environments. Featuring a 7.2-foot extended bed with removable drop sides and a flatbed design, ORYX delivers flexibility to cater to diverse cargo transportation needs. Moreover, the modular structure of the WOLF platform enables easy customization, allowing businesses to tailor ORYX trucks to specific requirements.

In addition to single-cabin models accommodating two passengers, the ORYX PLUS is an extended cabin variant capable of seating up to four passengers. This offers ample interior cabin space and versatility to businesses with varied transportation needs.

Projected Towing Capacity, Horsepower, and Dimensions: The ORYX series is planned to be equipped with a towing capacity of up to 6,700 lbs, featuring a dual-motor setup with a combined power output of up to 300kW. This configuration ensures it can handle heavy loads while offering ample power for efficient performance across various applications. Additionally, the ORYX and ORYX PLUS feature dimensions optimized for maneuverability and practicality:

ORYX Dimensions (mm/in):

Length: 5200/



(5620 ORYX PLUS)



Width: 1872/ (1930 ORYX PLUS)



Height: 1768/



Truck Bed Length: 2195/

Meeting the Growing Demand for Electric Commercial Vehicles

ORYX aligns with the rising global demand for Electric Light Commercial Vehicles (ELCVs). In the United States, plans are underway to electrify over 645,000 federal fleets by 2035, with all new government-purchased passenger vehicles transitioning to 100% electric by 2027. Europe anticipates a 24-fold growth in ELCVs by 2030, targeting 10.5 million units. Similarly, the Middle East is embracing electric vehicles, with the UAE electrifying over 20% of its government fleets in 2021, and Qatar actively transitioning semi-trucks and taxi fleets.

With vehicle distribution partners in the Middle East and Europe, Alpha is strategically positioned to meet this surging demand for electric vehicles. By delivering reliable and efficient solutions, Alpha aims to facilitate businesses and governments in their transition to electric vehicles, thereby fostering sustainable transportation.

For more information about the ORYX series and its features, visit www.alphamotorinc.com/oryx.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

