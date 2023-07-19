Alpha Motor Corporation Previews Wolf Truck Test Drive

News provided by

Alpha Motor Corporation

19 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha), a leading innovator in electric vehicle technology, is pleased to announce an exclusive preview video of the highly anticipated Wolf electric truck driving prototype (https://youtu.be/9zqitgMBOaI, https://youtu.be/FAHmrSawUW4). The world premiere is scheduled to take place on July 31, 2023, offering viewers a unique opportunity to experience the revolutionary Wolf electric truck.

As the global automotive landscape continues to shift towards sustainable solutions, Alpha Motor Corporation has remained at the forefront of the EV revolution. The forthcoming Wolf electric truck is a testament to the company's commitment to producing eco-conscious vehicles without compromising on style, performance, or practicality.

"We are thrilled to share this exclusive preview of the Wolf in its driving form, as it represents a paradigm shift in electric trucks, embodying our goal to mass produce environmentally friendly vehicles that are fun-to-drive," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

The Wolf electric truck features a rugged and modern design that combines practicality with timeless appeal. It boasts an array of state-of-the-art features, including a high-capacity battery system, advanced regenerative braking, and an innovative infotainment system that elevates the driving experience.

Alpha Motor Corporation has garnered widespread attention and acclaim for its commitment to sustainability, innovative technology, and dedication to revolutionizing the automotive industry. The company's forward-thinking approach has positioned it as a driving force in the EV market, attracting interest from both environmentally conscious consumers and automotive enthusiasts alike.

For more information and updates, please visit www.alphamotorinc.com.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Related Links

https://youtu.be/9zqitgMBOaI

https://youtu.be/FAHmrSawUW4

https://youtu.be/uZjAoyb79ug

https://www.alphamotorinc.com

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

Also from this source

Alpha Motor Corporation Reaches Important Milestone in Test Driving the Wolf Electric Truck

Alpha Motor Corporation Moves Humanity at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.