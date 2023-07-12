Alpha Motor Corporation Reaches Important Milestone in Test Driving the Wolf Electric Truck

News provided by

Alpha Motor Corporation

12 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha), a leading innovator in electric vehicle technology, is delighted to announce the successful completion of a crucial milestone in the development of the highly anticipated Wolf electric truck. The milestone, which involved comprehensive test driving under demanding conditions, marks an important step forward in vehicle production.

Continue Reading
Video of Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Video of Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.
Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Copyright © 2023 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved.

To celebrate this significant milestone and showcase the Wolf electric truck's groundbreaking capabilities, Alpha Motor Corporation announced that the world premiere of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype is scheduled for July 31, 2023. This highly anticipated event will be unveiled through a global web broadcast, as well as Alpha Motor's various social media platforms. A preview to the world premiere of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype is available to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZjAoyb79ug.

In line with the company's projected timeline, Alpha has executed the development of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype and conducted a series of test drives in various challenging environments. These tests included navigating hot temperatures, demanding terrains, and speeds comparable to freeway limits. The Wolf electric truck not only displayed exceptional performance but also demonstrated remarkable resilience in these demanding scenarios.

"Alpha is pleased to confirm the successful execution of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype and test drives. This achievement highlights the momentous progress made and affirms our readiness to proceed with the production of the Wolf electric truck," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

The Wolf electric truck has been garnering increasing popularity from its compact yet versatile design, coupled with its zero-emission performance, which the company believes is set to fulfill a significant need in both the US and global markets.

"We are thrilled to share that we have received over 20,200 preorder indications for the Wolf and Wolf+ truck models combined to date. This overwhelming response underscores the anticipation and demand for the Wolf electric truck, and we anticipate that its impact will extend beyond the electric vehicle market, revolutionizing the automotive industry as a whole," continued Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha is now focused on reproducing additional test vehicles to further advance homologation processes, transition material applications, and automate production, ultimately leading the company to mass manufacturing. The company is striving to make the most out of the opportunity to enhance its production processes and bring the Wolf electric truck to the mass market, enabling consumers worldwide to experience its exceptional features.

"At Alpha, we are committed to driving the future of sustainable transportation through innovative electric vehicles, and the upcoming world premiere of the Wolf electric truck is a testament to our dedication to excellence, performance, and environmental responsibility," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

For more information and updates, please visit www.alphamotorinc.com.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

Related Links

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZjAoyb79ug.

https://www.alphamotorinc.com

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

Also from this source

Alpha Motor Corporation Moves Humanity at the 2023 Seoul Mobility Show

Watch the Live Unveiling of the Wolf and Wolf Plus Electric Trucks at the Seoul Mobility Show

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.