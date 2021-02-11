Alpha Motor Corporation Releases Launch Video and Photo Gallery of The Striking Electric Jax™ Crossover Utility Vehicle

News provided by

Alpha Motor Corporation

Feb 11, 2021, 14:14 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has unveiled the new Electric Jax™, the automotive company's pure electric crossover utility vehicle.

Alpha JAX™ product information is provided at: https://www.alphamotorinc.com/jax

Alpha Motor Corporation © 2021. All Rights Reserved.
Alpha JAX™ reservation is available at: https://www.alphamotorinc.com/alpha-ace-reservation

Alpha JAX™ launch video can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/k6JMoMQHvNA

Please contact [email protected] for more information. 

