Alpha Motor Corporation Releases The Striking Electric Jax™ Crossover Utility Vehicle

JAX™ vehicle dimensions measure approximately 4,560mm (180in) in length, 1930mm (76in) in width, and 1634mm (64in) in height. The vehicle comfortably accommodates seating for 4 passengers with 62.5 cubic feet of combined storage. The adventure seeking electric vehicle was unveiled in a deep green finish inspired by nature surrounding the scenic Redwood Highway in Northern California.

JAX™ also features several advanced interior features, including a driver-centric digital speedometer, a digital center display, ergonomically bolstered seating, and audio speakers, all designed for replaceability.

JAX™ strongly demonstrates the range and versatility of the Alpha ACE™ product line, and is designed for consumers looking for solid four-wheel drive performance without the carbon emissions. More importantly, it represents Alpha's commitment to move humanity with innovations in electric vehicle modularity, customization flexibility, and practicality.

The launch of the new Electric Jax™ comes on the heels of last month's unveiling of the Performance Edition of Alpha's revolutionary ACE™ Coupe, a four-wheel drive, dual motor electric vehicle that's been touted by the company as capable of going from zero to sixty in an impressive 4.6 seconds.

Alpha Motor Corporation had also recently previewed ICON™, an affordable zero emission electric vehicle that comes with modular utility functions, featuring multiple vehicle variants including a camper truck, a commercial work truck, and multi-purpose delivery truck.

Additional information on the Electric JAX™, including its price, are available on Alpha Motor Corporation's website: https://www.alphamotorinc.com.

You can now make an online reservation for the Electric JAX™ by going to https://www.alphamotorinc.com/alpha-ace-reservation, and selecting JAX™ CUV.

The Alpha JAX™ CUV launch can be viewed at https://youtu.be/k6JMoMQHvNA.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

*Vehicle specifications are provided for illustrative purposes only and subject to change.

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

Related Links

https://www.alphamotorinc.com/

