Alpha Motor Corporation Releases WOLF+™ (Wolf Plus), The Latest Innovation In Alpha Motor Corporation's Pure Electric Truck Series

The vehicle runs on an electric platform, combining versatile driving performance, durability, and power to efficiently support daily operations. It strongly demonstrates the enhanced range and versatility of the Alpha Electric Truck Series, and is designed for consumers looking for a solid four-wheel drive utility truck powered by modern renewable energy.

The vehicle composition of WOLF+™ includes steel, aluminum, and carbon fibers. It comes in a four-wheel drive (4WD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD) system with a towing capacity of 3,050kg (6,724lbs) and acceleration of zero to sixty miles per hour in 5.9 seconds. The vehicle is intended to be equipped with a 75 to 85 Kilowatt-hour Lithium-Ion battery with an estimated 275 miles of range.

WOLF+™ vehicle dimensions measure approximately 5,150mm (203in) in length, 1980mm (78in) in width, and 1760mm (69in) in height. The truck bed measures approximately 1652mm (65in) in length, 1490mm (59in) in width, and 458mm (18in) in depth for a total of 40 cubic feet of truck bed storage. An additional 1016mm (40in) of truck bed length can become available with a truck bed extension hitch.

The multipurpose electric utility truck was unveiled in a deep sand tone named "Twentynine Palms" inspired by stark desert landscape, rock formations, and trees of Joshua Tree National Park in Twentynine Palms, California.

Additional information on WOLF+™, including its price, are available on Alpha Motor Corporation's website: https://www.alphamotorinc.com. You can now make an online reservation for WOLF+™ by going to https://www.alphamotorinc.com/vehiclereservation, and selecting WOLF+™ Truck.

The Alpha WOLF+™ Electric Truck launch can be viewed at https://youtu.be/xXU9ZhXbWHk .

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

*Vehicle specifications are provided for illustrative purposes only and subject to change.

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation

