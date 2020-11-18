Alpha Motor Corporation Unveils New Line Of Pure Electric Vehicles - Advanced Mobility Technology For A Sustainable Future

Alpha's launch was spearheaded by an exciting presentation of the company's pure electric vehicles built on a proprietary modular platform to company stakeholders. The presentation centered around Alpha's full family of vehicles, led by the company's sleek EUV (Electric Utility Vehicle) center stage.

"Alpha is a unique legacy in the making," said Alpha Motor Corporation Chief Executive Officer Michael Smith. "Our purpose-driven mission is straightforward: 'Accelerate Innovation for Humanity'," he added. "Our contribution is to responsibly design, engineer, and manufacture the world's most desired pure electric vehicles. That innovation is on vivid display today in Alpha's lineup of solutions for drivers inclusive of their mobility needs."

The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Alpha addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support renewability for a transformative user experience.

"Alpha's consumers covet technology that empowers their lifestyle. Alpha's family of vehicle solutions certainly bring that to the table, and more," Smith continued.

Alpha will leverage advanced technology to build a sustainable future that attracts empowered consumers and to yield an efficient and profitable operating cost model while upholding green responsibility in the process. Alpha operates by a clear set of values that are rooted in the dynamics of the electric vehicle landscape, including:

Footprint – Alpha vehicles are ideally sized for purpose and lifestyle, with consumers who are keen on design, fuel economy and technology.

Value – Customers are met with unmatched value through highly efficient production and cost dynamics.

Experience – An innovative user experience reimagines traditional thinking for vehicles personalized to their users.

Alpha aims to deliver a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a significant product unveiling in early 2021.

