Alpha Motor Corporation Unveils SUPERREX, 4-Door Electric SUV

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation is pleased to introduce the highly anticipated SUPERREX™ 4-Door Electric SUV, an extension of its REX pure electric utility vehicle lineup. Built on Alpha's advanced Modular Vehicle Platform, which also underpins the WOLF™ Truck Series, the SUPERREX™ combines S paciousness, U tility, and V ersatility with an adventure-seeking electric powertrain.

The unveiling of the SUPERREX can be viewed at https://youtu.be/rk0ashaukTA.

The SUPERREX™ aims to redefine the electric SUV market with its all-terrain performance and wide array of customization options. The SUPERREX™ reflects Alpha's commitment to delivering versatile electric vehicles that cater to dynamic and adventurous lifestyles.

"The SUPERREX™ is a direct result of consumer feedback and the flexibility of our Modular Vehicle Platform," said Edward Lee, Founder and CEO of Alpha Motor Corporation."This new version of the REX provides the additional space and versatility consumers want, while maintaining the adventure-seeking spirit of Alpha vehicles."

The SUPERREX™ is engineered on Alpha's Modular Vehicle Platform, a flexible architecture designed to support a range of vehicle types with shared components and systems. This platform enables the SUPERREX™ to share technology and performance features with the WOLF™ Truck Series, ensuring a robust and reliable foundation that enhances the vehicle's all-terrain drivability. The platform's versatility also allows for optimized production efficiency while maintaining quality assembly and performance across different vehicle models.

The SUPERREX™ is equipped with a robust all-wheel-drive system and independent suspension designed for rugged environments. Powered by a lithium-ion battery pack, Alpha targets an estimated range of 325 miles on a single charge. The SUV's construction includes high-strength steel and lightweight thermoplastics, ensuring durability while maintaining optimal efficiency.

Inside, the 4-Door SUPERREX™ continues Alpha's tradition of combining functionality with comfort. The vehicle features a spacious interior with seating for four passengers, foldable and removable rear seats for additional cargo space, a digital speedometer, center display, and optional haptic controls. The SUPERREX™ also provides ample storage with compartments located under the hood and rear hatch.

The vehicle's exterior dimensions measure approximately 5100mm (200in) in length, 1930mm (76in) in width, and 1828mm (71in) in height, making it a substantial yet agile presence on and off the road. The SUPERREX™ was unveiled in Whisper , a satin blue exterior finish.

For more information about the SUPERREX, visit www.alphamotorinc.com/superrex.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is a California company leading the future of mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We aspire to improve human and environmental well-being with innovative automotive technologies and innovative industrial processes in sustainable mobility. We are devoted to creating the kind of electric vehicles that people across all generations have always desired.

Please contact [email protected] for more information.

