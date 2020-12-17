Alpha Motor Corporation Unveils The ACE™ Of Mobility - Versatile Technology On Wheels With A Sleek Electrifying Presence

The ACE™ Coupe was unveiled in a refined silver paint that the company named as "Blue Seraph" for its chic metallic finish. Underneath the polished bonnet and rear hatch is abundant cargo space enabled by its electric vehicle architecture. The ACE™ Coupe vehicle dimensions measure approximately 4,180mm (165in) in length, 1886mm (74in) in width, and 1450mm (57in) in height.

"The ACE™ Coupe is for consumers who desire a sleek ride with the versatility, energy efficiency, and environmental friendliness of an electric vehicle," stated Michael Smith, Alpha Motor Corporation Chief Executive Officer.

Inside the dynamic ACE™ Coupe is comfortable front seats for the driver and passenger, along with compact rear seats for occasional storage. Its interior architecture optimizes cabin space through a seamless and fluid construction that reduces components without compromising ergonomic comfort or ease of use. Furthermore, a central display integrates user interface controls that can be synchronized or replaced with the user's own electronic device.

"ACE™ is a departure from contemporary automotive and places emphasis on mobility for the user. Alpha is rethinking automobiles for the sake of innovation that moves humanity. ACE™ was created from the perspective of technology that empowers individuals and their lifestyles," continued Mr. Smith.

The ACE™ line of pure electric vehicles is built for flexible customization and is anticipated to be offered in a variety of unique color, material, and feature combinations. ACE™ Coupe reservation inquires can be sent to [email protected]. Alpha plans to roll out variants of ACE™ in the coming months. Details on ACE™ and Alpha Motor Corporation is provided on the company's website www.alphamotorinc.com.

