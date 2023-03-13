Alpha Omega Publications and Ignite Christian Academy Named Participating Providers by Ohio ACE Education

Leading provider of Christian curriculum and resources available for families in the Ohio ACE educational

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Publications (AOP), a leading provider of PreK-12 Christian curriculum and resources, and Ignite Christian Academy (ICA), AOP's fully-accredited online learning academy with the support of Christian teachers and advisors, are both participating providers in The Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) Educational Savings Account program.

The Ohio ACE program makes an Educational Savings Account available to any Ohio child between the ages of six and 18 years old whose family income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level and issues a $500 credit to qualifying families to fund a variety of educational and enrichment activities that support learning, including tutoring, day camps, music lessons, study skills services and field trips.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, national survey data shows that nearly half (48%) of parents reported having the desire, but lacking the capacity, to pursue at-home learning and other new educational opportunities. Furthermore, more than half of parents of K-12 students would prefer to direct and curate their child's education rather than relying on their local school system—and more than two-thirds believe learning can and should happen everywhere, as opposed to exclusively within a classroom.

Programs like Ohio ACE are creating new opportunities and providing key resources for combatting the learning disruptions of the pandemic and supporting education at the pace, skill level and learning styles that work best for them. As a participating program, AOP and ICA are now included in the Ohio ACE Education Marketplace, which lists relevant service providers by category, grade, and location. As a result, qualifying families in the Ohio ACE program will now be able to put the credit issued by Ohio ACE toward AOP and ICA's Christian curricula and educational resources.

"Whether students are working towards a diploma or taking advantage of one of many supplemental learning products in support of subject mastery, assessing and addressing skill gaps, or exploring academic passions new and old, at-home education options offer freedom and flexibility to a family's lifestyle in a way that traditional schools cannot," said Shaun Redgate, Vice President at Alpha Omega Publications. "We take our responsibility to equip students for the future by educating and inspiring them seriously and are grateful to participate in this highly beneficial program in the state of Ohio."

AOP's roster of at-Home learning products and curricula provides the flexibility, customization and personalized touch learning essential to student achievement. For more than 40 years, AOP and its K-12 online academy, ICA, combine rigorous coursework with a unique emphasis on faith, helping students reach their academic goals while developing their strengths and helping them to consider their possibilities for the future.

The Ohio ACE educational savings account program is offered through a partnership between Merit International, Inc. and the Ohio Department of Education with the goal of providing educational activities to students who experienced learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio families that qualify are encouraged to visit aceohio.org to apply.

ABOUT AOP

Alpha Omega Publications is a leading provider of PreK-12 Christian curriculum, educational resources and services to Christian schools, homeschool families, and distributors. AOP follows its mission every day by creating and providing quality Christian educational materials for thousands of students through curriculum, educational books and games, support services, family entertainment, and an accredited online academy. Visit Alpha Omega Publications online.

ABOUT ICA

The online learning academy of Alpha Omega Publications combines the benefits of home education with private education – flexibility, security, accreditation, teachers, grading and recordkeeping, to name a few -- to give your student an excellent K-12 education and experience. From single course enrollment and credit recovery to full-time enrollment for multiple children, our academy supports your family's unique needs, giving you multiple options while providing academic rigor, Bible-based curriculum, and a Christian worldview.

