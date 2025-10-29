Alpha Omega Ranks No. 60 on the Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies List

Evolution from integrator to solutions firm delivering mission outcomes across national security, financial, health, and space & science

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega, a leading provider of AI-driven modernization and digital transformation solutions to the federal government, has been ranked No. 60 on the Washington Business Journal's 2025 Fastest Growing Companies list. The regional ranking highlights the top 75 companies with the highest percentage of revenue growth from 2022–2024 across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

Alpha Omega Chief Human Resources Officer, Tanja Guerra, accepts award for Washington Business Journal Fastest Growing Company from WBJ Market President and Publisher, Alex Orfinger.

Since its founding eight years ago, Alpha Omega has scaled to more than $240 million in annual revenue and accelerated that trajectory in 2025 through the acquisitions of SeKON and Macro Solutions. These strategic moves expanded Alpha Omega's intellectual property and platform capabilities, deepened its presence across national security, federal financial, and health IT, and further advanced its transformation into a solutions firm—one that designs, delivers, and sustains mission outcomes.

"Alpha Omega's solutions combine deep expertise and mission-tailored services with AI-driven accelerators for modernization, cybersecurity, enterprise data, and workforce systems, delivering the efficiency and cost savings that agencies need and taxpayers demand," said Alpha Omega CEO, Gautam Ijoor. "Our teams design and operate solutions that shorten time-to-value and make modernization measurable. We are proud of the work that drives faster transformation through automated, AI-assisted code, data management, and operational resilience today and well into the future."

Alpha Omega's growth has been matched by consistent recognition of its progressive culture, including Top Workplace honors from The Washington Post, USA Today, and Virginia Business, reflecting the company's focus on innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning. 2025 also marked Alpha Omega's eighth consecutive year on the national Inc. 5000 list.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA: Alpha Omega delivers mission-focused solutions to ensure our nation's continued global leadership. We accelerate transformation and operational efficiency via applied expertise in digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, designing and delivering enterprise solutions in support of National Security, Federal Financial, Health, and Space and Science missions.

