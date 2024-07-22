Alpha One Automotive Announces KTM X-BOW Franchise in Austin Metro Area

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha One Automotive ("Alpha One" or the "Company") today announced the addition of a KTM X-BOW franchise in the Austin metro area at its Alpha One Motors location in Round Rock, Texas.

The KTM X-BOW models are KTM's interpretation of super sportscars for the 21st century. In particular, the KTM X-BOW GT-XR is the ideal lightweight and high-performance car for true individualists who want to experience untamed dynamics, radical design and pure enthusiasm in everyday life as well. Outstanding performance is combined with engineering mastery so that every fiber, every component, every detail of this super sportscar is "READY TO RACE".

"We are excited to add the KTM X-BOW to our performance offerings at Alpha One Motors" said Michael Handwerger, Dealer Principal. "Given our proximity to Circuit of the Americas, we feel we are in a unique position to not only sell the X-BOW to enthusiasts in Texas, but also to offer one of a kind experiences to our prospective clients on North America's premier racing circuit."

"The American market is of outstanding importance for the KTM X-BOW. As KTM Sportcar GmbH, it is very important for us to expand our exclusive dealer network here. That is why we are so excited about this new dealership with Alpha One Motors" said Michael Wölfling, Managing Director at KTM Sportcar GmbH. "They are a perfect fit for us because they are true car enthusiasts and offer their customers outstanding services. And with the legendary Circuit of the Americas just a stone's throw away, they couldn't be better placed to let customers experience the KTM X-BOW models in their natural habitat."

Prospective clients can learn more about the KTM X-BOW model range at the Alpha One Motors website, www.alphaonemotors.com, or visit our showroom at 2301 Double Creek Dr. Suite 270 Round Rock, TX 78664.

ABOUT ALPHA ONE AUTOMOTIVE

Alpha One Automotive Companies owns and operates 3 automotive dealerships in Central Texas and Overwatch Protection Partners, an independent F&I product and service provider. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.alphaoneauto.com and www.overwatchpp.com.

