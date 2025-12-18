Alpha Partners Releases Fourth Annual Rising Star Pre-Partner Venture Investor List for 2025

The community-driven list recognizes the pre-partner investors whose judgment, curiosity, and behind-the-scenes work are shaping the future of venture capital.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Partners , a leading growth equity firm that invests in growth rounds led by the world's best venture investors, today announced the release of its 2025 Rising Star Pre-Partner Venture Investor List. The list recognizes the next generation of venture capital talent whose work helps drive firm strategy, founder relationships, and early company success.

Now in its fourth year, the Rising Stars initiative highlights pre-partner investors whose judgment, curiosity, and commitment play an essential role in sourcing great companies and supporting founders through the earliest stages of their journey. The list is entirely community-driven, with honorees nominated by peers who have worked with them, learned from them, or been impressed by their contributions.

The 2025 selection process reflects the continued growth and global reach of the Rising Stars network. This year, more than 500 venture investors from around the world were invited to nominate peers, resulting in over 150 nominations for 120 individuals, representing 110 venture firms across stages and geographies.

All nominations reflect thoughtful peer recognition of pre-partner investors whose work is pivotal to the success of their firms and portfolio companies. These rising investors are often the first to identify emerging founders, build early trust, and help companies navigate their earliest milestones. This is work that is critical to the venture ecosystem but frequently happens behind the scenes.

"Each year, this list reminds us how much of VC's strength comes from the rising stars doing thoughtful work behind the scenes," said Steve Brotman, Founder and Managing Partner of Alpha Partners. "These investors are an essential part of the ecosystem, and it's been exciting to watch so many of them advance in their careers. More than 50 Rising Stars have since been promoted to partner. We're proud to recognize their contributions and look forward to seeing how this next group shapes the industry in the years ahead."

Alpha Partners co-invests alongside early-stage venture firms in their strongest growth rounds, which provides a close-up view into the investors who help uncover exceptional companies and lay the foundation for long-term collaboration. That perspective informs the Rising Stars initiative and reinforces Alpha's commitment to strengthening relationships across the venture ecosystem.

As the Rising Stars network has grown, so has the momentum behind the initiative. Beginning last year, Alpha Partners started hosting quarterly gatherings exclusively for past honorees, creating a space for rising investors across the industry to connect, exchange ideas, and build lasting relationships. Alpha looks forward to welcoming this year's honorees into that community.

Alpha Partners extends its sincere thanks to everyone who participated in the nomination process. The thoughtfulness behind each nomination reflects the respect these individuals have earned from their peers and the importance of the work they do every day.

The full list of 2025 Rising Star Pre-Partner Venture Investor honorees, along with contributing firms, can be found here .

Looking ahead, Alpha Partners invites the venture community to help recognize the industry's future leaders by submitting nominations for the 2026 Rising Star Pre-Partner Venture Investor List. Nominations can be submitted by emailing [email protected] or by completing the nomination form here .

About Alpha Partners

Alpha Partners is a $400 million AUM growth equity firm that invests alongside early-stage venture capital firms in their highest-performing companies. Over the past 12 years, the firm has pioneered the model of partnering with early investors to leverage their pro-rata rights, providing the capital needed to maintain its VC partner's ownership and support continued involvement in their portfolio companies. Alpha has relationships with nearly half of all U.S. and Israeli headquartered VCs, over 1,000 venture capital firms that are invested in nearly 4 in 5 technology companies. Alpha has invested in more than 30 growth-stage companies worldwide. Learn more at alphapartners.com

