Alpha Partners Releases Second Annual List of Rising Stars in Venture for 2023

The list celebrates the achievements of Alpha Partners' pre-partner level venture capital professionals and showcases their diverse backgrounds and investment expertise.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Partners, a leading growth equity firm that invests in top tier growth equity rounds led by the world's best investors, today announced the release of its second annual list of Rising Star Pre-Partner Venture Investors for 2023.

This list highlights the most promising and influential pre-partner investors in the venture capital community, as recognized by their peers.

This year's selection process involved extensive input from the venture capital community. Alpha Partners invited over 200 VCs, primarily through the firm's network, to nominate pre-partner peers from another fund who they believe are rising stars. In return, Alpha Partners received an overwhelming response, with over 150 votes for 140 junior VCs from 130 firms across 23 cities.

All nominations were thoughtful, well-considered, and supportive of pre-partner VCs whose behind-the-scenes work is crucial to the success of their firms'. Their efforts are instrumental in shaping the VC landscape but often go unnoticed.

The individuals nominated for this year's list consistently demonstrate sound judgment, provide valuable contributions to the venture community, and have cultivated notable influence within their inner circles and beyond.

"We are immensely proud to showcase the extraordinary talents of our pre-partner professionals through our second annual Rising Stars list," said Steve Brotman, Founder and Managing Partner at Alpha Partners. "This initiative not only celebrates awardees' remarkable achievements and keen investment insights but also reflects our commitment to fostering a diverse and dynamic venture capital environment."

"These rising stars are the driving force behind our industry's future; they bring fresh perspectives and innovative strategies that continue to shape the landscape of venture capital," said Brotman. "We hope to encourage continued excellence and innovation in the industry while fostering a more inclusive and dynamic venture capital landscape for the future."

The following nominee's were recognized by more than one investor for their outstanding contributions to the venture capital community:

Brian Nguyen , SpringBank Collective

, SpringBank Collective Sakib Jamal , Crossbeam Ventures

, Crossbeam Ventures Zeeza Cole, Bain Capital Ventures

James Hueston , Primetime Partners

, Primetime Partners Jelena Hoffart , 9Yards Capital

, 9Yards Capital Laura Hamilton , Spring Mountain Capital

, Spring Mountain Capital Jane Lee , Sapphire Ventures

, Sapphire Ventures Ronnie Martinez , CEAS Investments

, CEAS Investments Patrick Harmon Lopez , B Capital Group

, B Capital Group Claire Smilow , BoxGroup

, BoxGroup Abigail Risse , Hyperplane Venture Capital

, Hyperplane Venture Capital Jacqueline Blackburn , Decisive Point

, Decisive Point Eric Shu , Access Venture Partners

, Access Venture Partners Matthew Lu , Cowboy Ventures

, Cowboy Ventures Amy Wang , Blue Cloud Ventures

, Blue Cloud Ventures Grace Hahn , Edison Partners

, Edison Partners Mendy Wang , 645 Ventures

Alpha Partners extends heartfelt thanks to all who participated in the nomination process. Your engagement and insights are invaluable to the next generation of VCs.

Looking ahead, Alpha Partners invites all VCs to nominate pre-partner investors for the 2024 list. Please email the Alpha Partners team at [email protected] or complete this form .

To see the full detailed list of nominees as well as the contributing funds, please click here: https://alphapartners.com/news/2023/11/prepartnerlist2023/

ABOUT ALPHA PARTNERS

Alpha Partners is a next generation growth equity firm that focuses on accelerating private technology companies. To these companies and their investors, we offer an option to quickly fill out a growth or expansion stage financing round in a friendly and rational manner. The firm's mission is to serve seed and early stage investor partners and the heroic teams they back.

SOURCE Alpha Partners