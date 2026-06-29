Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter Centennial Gala to Feature Keynote Speaker Dr. Randal D. Pinkett and Mistress of Ceremonies Brittany Bell

NEWARK, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in conjunction with its Community Development Corporation, Alpha Alpha Lambda Community Development, Inc. (a NJ based Section 501(c)(3) public charity) and its Scholarship Foundation, Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation (a NJ based Section 501(c)(3) public charity) proudly announces its Centennial Gala Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime milestone marking 100 years of leadership and service in Newark, New Jersey.

AAL CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION FLYER AAL CENTENNIAL KEYNOTE SPEAKER

The Centennial Gala will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Hanover Marriott, 1401 NJ-10 E, Whippany, New Jersey. This historic evening—Brotherhood, Business, and Benevolence: Remaining Legacy Driven!—will celebrate individuals whose work strengthens communities, expands opportunity, and builds a legacy that uplifts our children's children.

Keynote Speaker - Dr. Randal D. Pinkett - Dr. Pinkett serves as Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BCT Partners, a global, multi-million dollar research, training, consulting, technology, AI and data analytics firm. A nationally recognized voice on leadership, innovation, and equity, Dr. Pinkett, has built a built a distinguished career at the intersection of business and social impact and is also a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Mistress of Ceremony - Ms. Brittany Bell. Ms. Bell is an award-winning meteorologist on the ABC7NY weather team. Known for her expertise, on-air presence and commitment to community storytelling, Ms. Bell brings both professionalism and energy to every state she graces.

For nearly 100 years, Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter in conjunction of its two public charities has held the light high in the City of Newark and surrounding communities. Affectionally known as the Brick City Alphas, notable members include chapter charter members Brother Walter G. Alexander, the first African American to serve in New Jersey's state legislative, and brother William Mobile Ashby, New Jersey's first Black social worker and the founder of New Jersey's first Urban League in New Jersey.

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Media Contact

Fred Davis

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SOURCE Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc