Alpha Precision Group's Struble to Replace Retiring Ryan as CEO

SAINT MARYS, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Precision Group has announced that CEO JoAnne Ryan plans to retire on Dec. 31, 2021, and Patrick Struble will succeed her.

In preparation for her retirement and to ensure a seamless transition of leadership, the APG Board of Directors approved multiple succession actions during its April meeting.

Incoming CEO Pat Struble of Alpha Precision Group

JoAnne Ryan will step back from day-to-day leadership, transition CEO responsibilities to her successor, and assume the role of Chairman of the Board effective June 1, 2021. Ryan joined Alpha Sintered Metals as CEO in 2009 and led the platform through a series of strategic acquisitions to form Alpha Precision Group, a diversified metal-forming technology company.

Pat Struble will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the company effective June 1. Struble is a highly accomplished industry professional with decades of operational leadership experience. He joined APG as Chief Operating Officer in 2019. As COO, Pat completed the assimilation of the acquired companies under a common system, strengthening operational alignment and enhancing overall business performance.

Struble attended Penn State University, earning a BS in Engineering with High Distinction Honors. He has amassed over 30 years of progressive leadership experience in the powder metallurgy and mechanical carbon industries with GKN and Morgan Advanced Materials. Pat's significant accomplishments throughout his career have positioned him as a highly regarded and well-respected industry leader.

"Pat and I have been planning for this transition for quite some time," Ryan stated. "Our primary objective has been to ensure a seamless transition of leadership for our esteemed employees while maintaining exceptional performance and service to our valued customers.

"Pat's extensive industry experience and strong leadership skills combined with the execution of company-specific objectives in his role as COO provide a solid framework for his transition to CEO. The company looks forward to Pat's leadership in the continued growth and prosperity of APG and its stakeholders."

Struble is excited to accelerate Alpha Precision's strategy as he leads the team into the future.

"I am fortunate to have worked alongside JoAnne over the past 2 years," he said. "JoAnne has built a strong foundation through her keen vision and leadership, which has APG well-positioned to take our progressive, diversified metal-forming business forward.

"We have a great team, excellent technology, and a clear path to ensure all our employees, customers, and shareholders are in a desirable place now and strongly positioned for continued success."

Alpha Precision Group is a diversified manufacturer of metal-formed components and high-precision assemblies for the automotive, small engine, consumer, medical, defense, aerospace, HVACR, and heavy truck industries. Manufacturing technologies include conventional powder metallurgy, metal injection molding, additive manufacturing (3D printing), and design/manufacture of custom precision valves and light mechanical assemblies. The company is headquartered in St. Marys, Pa., and has five manufacturing sites.

