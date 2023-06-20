Alpha Principle Expands Access to Alternative Assets Through the Proteus Platform

News provided by

Proteus, LLC

20 Jun, 2023, 10:32 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC, a leading provider of alternative funds and private investment solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic alliance with Alpha Principle, a values-based RIA and asset management firm based in Englewood, CO.

"With such a unique investment approach and vast financial expertise, we are excited to work with a firm like Alpha Principle. Adding Proteus' customizable alternative investment platform will open a new sector of opportunity for its clients, empowering them with additional strategies to succeed in capital markets," said Jason Brown, CEO of Proteus. 

Alpha Principle will offer private investment products to their clients that have been sourced and due diligence performed by Proteus. In addition, Proteus will work closely with Alpha Principle's leadership team to develop new investment strategies tailored to their specific needs and provide aggregated reporting services for their client's existing legacy private investments.  

"We are thrilled to partner with Proteus," said Eric Koeplin, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Principle. "Their alternative investment expertise, technology, and resources will enable us to grow and expand our business, and we believe that this partnership will be mutually beneficial."

Alpha Principle's collaboration with Proteus will allow the firm to leverage its investment expertise and resources against the robust investment opportunities inherent in the alternative asset ecosystem.

About Alpha Principle
Alpha Principle serves the high-net-worth and institutional investment community with a mission of "better investing, greater purpose," using values-based strategies while also pursuing outperformance and striving to improve their client's outcomes. Alpha Principle empowers clients by offering investment options that align with their values and mission, an approach known as values-based investing. Integrating best-in-class technology, investment research, financial planning tools, and decades of financial expertise, the firm offers clients expanded investment opportunities and exclusive offerings that seek to outperform. In addition, Alpha Principle donates 10% of profits or 5% of gross revenue (whichever is greater) to worthy charities annually.

Learn more about Alpha Principle.

About Proteus
Proteus, LLC provides an alternative investment platform solution. The platform offers access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios, and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. In addition, wealth advisors and their clients use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios, thereby minimizing hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus' fully integrated platform is an enterprise solution providing portfolio construction tools, integrated & compliant portfolio accounting, and consolidated K-1s.

Learn more about Proteus, LLC.

* Alpha Principle and Proteus are unaffiliated companies. No compensation was shared for endorsements herein. SEC registration does not imply a level of skill or training.

SOURCE Proteus, LLC

Also from this source

Proteus Platform Selected for Co-Investment Market Launch

Sanders Morris Harris and Proteus, LLC Renew Partnership Goals to Expand Private Investment Opportunities to RIAs and Fund Managers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.