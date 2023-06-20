Alpha Principle Expands Access to Alternative Assets Through the Proteus Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Proteus, LLC, a leading provider of alternative funds and private investment solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic alliance with Alpha Principle, a values-based RIA and asset management firm based in Englewood, CO.

"With such a unique investment approach and vast financial expertise, we are excited to work with a firm like Alpha Principle. Adding Proteus' customizable alternative investment platform will open a new sector of opportunity for its clients, empowering them with additional strategies to succeed in capital markets," said Jason Brown, CEO of Proteus.

Alpha Principle will offer private investment products to their clients that have been sourced and due diligence performed by Proteus. In addition, Proteus will work closely with Alpha Principle's leadership team to develop new investment strategies tailored to their specific needs and provide aggregated reporting services for their client's existing legacy private investments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Proteus," said Eric Koeplin, CEO & Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Principle. "Their alternative investment expertise, technology, and resources will enable us to grow and expand our business, and we believe that this partnership will be mutually beneficial."

Alpha Principle's collaboration with Proteus will allow the firm to leverage its investment expertise and resources against the robust investment opportunities inherent in the alternative asset ecosystem.

About Alpha Principle

Alpha Principle serves the high-net-worth and institutional investment community with a mission of "better investing, greater purpose," using values-based strategies while also pursuing outperformance and striving to improve their client's outcomes. Alpha Principle empowers clients by offering investment options that align with their values and mission, an approach known as values-based investing. Integrating best-in-class technology, investment research, financial planning tools, and decades of financial expertise, the firm offers clients expanded investment opportunities and exclusive offerings that seek to outperform. In addition, Alpha Principle donates 10% of profits or 5% of gross revenue (whichever is greater) to worthy charities annually.

Learn more about Alpha Principle.

About Proteus

Proteus, LLC provides an alternative investment platform solution. The platform offers access to institutional-quality investment opportunities, including private funds, alternative investment model portfolios, and sub-asset class pools which invest across the alternative investment strategy spectrum. In addition, wealth advisors and their clients use the platform to research alternative investment managers and investments, review due diligence materials and construct custom portfolios, thereby minimizing hurdles and inefficiencies that have plagued alternative investors for decades. Proteus' fully integrated platform is an enterprise solution providing portfolio construction tools, integrated & compliant portfolio accounting, and consolidated K-1s.

Learn more about Proteus, LLC.

* Alpha Principle and Proteus are unaffiliated companies. No compensation was shared for endorsements herein. SEC registration does not imply a level of skill or training.

SOURCE Proteus, LLC