Alpha School Celebrates the Opening of New K-8 Campus in Charlotte

Founding Families Begin Learning at Alpha School's Newest Campus as Demand for AI-Powered, Mastery-Based Learning Continues to Grow Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha School has opened its doors in Charlotte, North Carolina, welcoming founding students to its newest campus at 4801 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269. Alpha Charlotte serves students in grades K-8 and is now open and enrolling for the 2026-2027 school year. Families can learn more at alpha.school/charlotte.

The campus pairs two hours of mastery-based core academics each day, using an AI tutor, with afternoon life skills workshops in areas such as public speaking, entrepreneurship, and teamwork, supported by adult guides who motivate students and support social-emotional growth rather than lecture from the front of a classroom. Annual tuition at Alpha Charlotte is $45,000.

Alpha Charlotte is one of several new Alpha School locations that have opened nationwide this year, reflecting continued family demand for a more personalized approach to K-12 education.

Key Takeaways

Location: Alpha Charlotte is located at 4801 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269.

Alpha Charlotte is located at 4801 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269. Grades: Alpha Charlotte serves students in grades K-8.

Alpha Charlotte serves students in grades K-8. Tuition: Annual tuition at Alpha Charlotte is $45,000.

Annual tuition at Alpha Charlotte is $45,000. Academic Model: Students complete two hours of mastery-based core academics daily, followed by afternoon life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

Students complete two hours of mastery-based core academics daily, followed by afternoon life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership. Status: Alpha Charlotte is now open and enrolling students for the 2026-2027 school year.

Alpha Charlotte is now open and enrolling students for the 2026-2027 school year. Enroll: Families can learn more and apply at alpha.school/charlotte.

Why Are More Families Choosing a Different Kind of School Experience?

Alpha School's model centers on two hours of mastery-based core academics each day, powered by adaptive, AI-driven platforms that let students move at their own pace. In the afternoons, students attend life skills workshops focused on public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership. Guides, Alpha's version of teachers, focus on coaching motivation, confidence, and mentorship rather than delivering lectures. The result is a model designed to help students master content faster while building real-world skills traditional classrooms rarely have time for.

What Makes Alpha Charlotte Unique?

Serves students in grades K-8

Two-hour daily core academic model powered by adaptive technology

Mastery-based progression, so students advance only after demonstrating command of a topic

Afternoon life skills workshops in public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership

Guides who motivate and mentor

Academic progress monitored through third-party standardized assessments

Annual tuition of $45,000

How Does This Opening Reflect National Momentum?

"Families across the country are actively seeking a more personalized and engaging approach to education, and we're proud to now be welcoming students in Charlotte to that experience," said MacKenzie Price, co-founder of Alpha School. "As we open new campuses this fall, like we have in Charlotte, we're focused on building environments where students can move at their own pace, develop confidence, and gain the skills they need for the future."

Alpha Charlotte's opening is part of a broader wave of new Alpha School campuses that have opened across the country this year, as more families look for alternatives to traditional classroom instruction.

What Are Parents Saying About the Alpha School Model?

"The reason the kids can learn in two hours is it's all individualized. No wasting time, no boredom. It's always right there in that optimized learning zone," said an Alpha Parent.

Parents at Alpha Charlotte are already seeing their children learn 2x in 2 hours, love school, and build meaningful life skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Alpha Charlotte open?

Alpha Charlotte opened its doors for the 2026-2027 school year.

What grades does Alpha Charlotte serve?

Alpha Charlotte serves students in grades K-8.

Where is Alpha Charlotte located?

Alpha Charlotte is located at 4801 Prosperity Church Rd, Charlotte, NC 28269.

How does the academic model work at Alpha Charlotte?

Alpha Charlotte students complete two hours of mastery-based core academics each day using adaptive, AI-driven platforms, then spend afternoons in life skills workshops covering public speaking, entrepreneurship, teamwork, and leadership.

How can families enroll at Alpha Charlotte?

Families interested in enrolling at Alpha Charlotte can learn more and apply at alpha.school/charlotte.

For more information, please visit alpha.school/charlotte and/or Google Business Profile.

About Alpha School

Founded in 2014, Alpha School is a national network of private K-12 schools dedicated to transforming education through innovative, tech-powered learning. Led by co-founder MacKenzie Price, Alpha combines a two-hour daily core academic model with immersive, real-world life skills workshops to help students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. By personalizing learning and prioritizing essential skills like communication, critical thinking, and leadership, Alpha prepares students not just for tests but for life. With campuses across the U.S., Alpha is helping shape the future of education.

Media Contact

Daphne Ortiz

312.488.3472

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SOURCE Alpha School